Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Buzz off: Breakthrough technique eradicates mosquitoes

Buzz off: Breakthrough technique eradicates mosquitoes

Since dengue fever was first re­corded in Thailand in 1949, the mosquito-borne viral disease has never been eradicated; it has become even more wide­spread.

Health
By AFP

Monday 19 August 2019, 10:00AM

Asian tiger mosquitoes (Aedes albopictus) are a major vector for potentially deadly diseases such as Zika and dengue.

Asian tiger mosquitoes (Aedes albopictus) are a major vector for potentially deadly diseases such as Zika and dengue.

Indeed, the number of dengue infections nationwide January through April this year was especially higher than the average during the same period for the past five years. While the rate of infec­tions in Phuket fell in that time, con­cerns surrounding dengue continue.

Preventative solutions are avail­able, such as the Dengvaxia vaccine at Phuket International Hospital, which decreases the risk of some forms of den­gue, but more comprehensive solutions are constantly sought.

According to research published last month, a breakthrough technique har­nessing two methods to target disease-carrying mosquitoes was able to effec­tively eradicate buzzing biters in two test sites in China.

The mosquitoes targeted are a type that is particularly difficult to control called Aedes albopictus – more popular­ly known as the Asian tiger mosquito – which are a major vector for diseases including Zika and dengue.

The study “demonstrates the poten­tial of a potent new tool”, wrote Peter Armbruster, a professor at Georgetown University’s department of biology, in a review of the work.

Researchers harnessed two popu­lation control methods: the use of ra­diation – which effectively sterilises mosquitoes – and a strain of bacteria called Wolbachia that leaves mosquito eggs dead on arrival. They conducted a two-year trial at two sites on river is­lands in Guangzhou, where Asian tiger mosquitoes are to blame for the highest dengue transmission rate in China.

The results were “remarkable”, wrote Armbruster: the number of hatched mosquitoes eggs plunged by 94%, with not a single viable egg re­corded for up to 13 weeks in some cas­es. And the average number of female mosquitoes – which transmit disease to humans when they bite – caught by traps fell by between 83% and 94%. In some cases, none were detected at all for up to six weeks.

The results were also borne out by a decline of nearly 97% in bites suf­fered by locals – which in turn shifted attitudes among residents, who were initially sceptical of the project’s plan to release more mosquitoes into the lo­cal area.

Radiation and bacteria

The research builds on two existing methods: radiation-based sterile insect technique (SIT) and incompatible in­sect technique (IIT).

SIT works by releasing radiation-sterilised male mosquitoes into an environment to mate with wild female mosquitoes, reducing the size of the population over time as females fail to reproduce. But irradiation of male mos­quitoes tends to reduce both their mat­ing competitiveness and their survival rates, undermining the technique’s ef­fectiveness.

The IIT method involves a bacteria called Wolbachia. When males infected with it mate with female mosquitoes that aren’t infected, their eggs don’t hatch. The technique doesn’t work if the female mosquitoes are infected with the same Wolbachia strain, and successful mating by mosquitoes that both carry the bacteria undermines the technique by producing more female mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia that are resistant to the process.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Preventing the release of Wolbachia-infected female mosquitoes is difficult, with sex-sorting techniques usually resulting in a “female contamination rate” of about 0.3%. To overcome that, researchers decided to subject their Wolbachia-infected lab-reared mos­quitoes to low-level irradiation, which rendered the females sterile but left the males able to reproduce.

This allowed the team to avoid the onerous sex-screening process and meant they could release significantly more mosquitoes at a time: in some cases more than 160,000 male mosqui­toes per hectare, per week.

“Striking results”

Lead researcher Zhiyong Xi, a profes­sor at Michigan State University’s de­partment of Microbiology and Molecu­lar Genetics, compared the technique to “producing insecticide”.

“Our goal is to use this technique to build a protected area that is disease vector-free,” Xi told AFP.

Armbruster, in a review commis­sioned by the journal Nature that published the research, said the study produced “striking results”.

That the trial “almost eliminated notoriously difficult-to-control vector mosquitoes from the test sites is re­markable,” he wrote.

The results weren’t a universal suc­cess – populations in areas with more traffic, near construction or roads, shrank less than those in isolated zones, likely as mosquitoes migrated in from elsewhere.

But Xi said the technique still holds promise if “natural barriers” like high­ways are used to limit the arrivals of outside mosquitoes. And he said it could be used against mosquitoes that carry disease, including malaria.

The next steps will involve develop­ing a “highly effective and practical release strategy” suited for urban set­tings,” he said.

– Sara Hussein

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket History: A short period of Japanese rule over the central peninsula and Phuket
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? The merits of the Sufficiency Economy philosophy: Part 1
Phuketian only Thai to take on 160-kilometre Dutch historical walk
A beginner’s guide to caring for the island’s soi kittens and cats
Jamie’s Phuket: A visit to Doi Thepnimit temple
Ladies first: Nominations open for third Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia
Feast on the Sun
Green Thoughts: More ornamental shrubs well worth cultivating
Saving the elephant
Some kind of monster
Justice for Molly: Heartbroken mother wins case against municipality after four-year fight
TAT announces five new national parks in Thailand
Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket sample an afternoon at Taste Yamu
Unleashed: The human behaviours that cause dogs to bite and how to avoid them
The lure of the sea: Without lifeguards to back them up, red flags can be fatal

 

Phuket community
Saving the elephant

Ouch... 'horse' should be 'horses','would' should be 'wouldn't',...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

Mr Winfield, I didn't accuse you of cheating, in sport, cheating in anything, is cheating, I do ...(Read More)

Jamie’s Phuket: A visit to Doi Thepnimit temple

It's built on the site of what was a popular camp-site (privately owned of course) and the track...(Read More)

Saving the elephant

R,that's a heartwarming story and i bet for some people it's the only companion....(Read More)

Thai airways reports loss of 122% in Q2

Reg.:Suggestion of having 2 types of air crafts only" A quick look at fleets of leading Asian,M...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: What makes a condo in Phuket?

You forgot to mention that unless a condo has a HOTEL LICENSE, its is illegal to rent for periods of...(Read More)

New Phoenix owner aims to restore wreck, return it to the sea

Argh - hating the recently added non edit function- please capitalize P in Phoenix....(Read More)

New Phoenix owner aims to restore wreck, return it to the sea

Florida resident here, with many hurricane experiences and that was a Category 1 which I was driving...(Read More)

Chinese tourist rescued from surf by Patong lifeguards

Mr ematt, it's very simple, they weren't in the water to rescue him, until after he got into...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

Mr Winfield, where did I say it was "acceptable," I simply stated we all make mistakes, yo...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand

 