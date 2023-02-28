Pro Property Partners
Buzz in Bangkok as ‘Golden Fly Series’ comes to town

ATHLETICS: The established in-city athletics spectacle “Golden Fly Series” returned to Thailand last Saturday (Feb 25) with 20 world-class track and field athletes from five continents competing on the world’s largest certified mobile track and field facility.

Athletics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 March 2023, 09:00AM

Photo: Quattro Media

Photo: Quattro Media

Photo: Quattro Media

Photo: Quattro Media

Photo: Quattro Media

Photo: Quattro Media

Photo: Quattro Media

Photo: Quattro Media

Photo: Quattro Media

Photo: Quattro Media

« »

Taking place for the very first time in Bangkok and supported by the Sports Association of Thailand (SAT), the competition in the disciplines of pole vault and long jump took place right in the heart of the historic city centre in front of the “Giant Swing”, a landmark which forms like a gateway overlooking one of the largest temples, Wat Suthat.

In the men’s pole vault event title-defender Austin Miller from the United States again took the win, while setting a new record of 5.76 metres.

Jie Yao of China came in second place with 5.71m just ahead of local favourite hero Patsapong Amsam-Ang, who matched his personal Thai record of 5.61m.

In the women’s pole vault it was a tie for first place, with Zuzanna Prazakova from the Czech Republich and Anicka Newell of Canada both recording 4.21m.

Perhaps coincidential but as a nice aside story to the contest bewteen the two athletes, Newell’s equipment had been denied entry into Thailand so Prazakova kindly allowed the Canadian to share her poles for the competition.

Coming in third place was Thai Khabut Chonthicha with 4.01m.

The women’s long jump also proved quality competition as Agate De Sousa from the African island nation of São Tomé and Príncipe claiming the win with a jump of 6.56m, which places her in fourth position globally in the outdoor long jump rankings.

Asian Indoor Sumire Hata of Japan claimed second spot with a jump of 6.47m, with Poland’s Magdalene Zebrovska in thrid place with 6.42m.

The men’s long jump was dominated by South Africa’s Cheswill Johnson who won with a jump of 7.84m, followed by Gabriel Luiz Boza of Brazil with a jump of 7.81m and countryman Lucas Marcelino Dos Santos with 7.66m.

Video highlights of the day’s competition can be accessed here.

It capped a tremendously well-received event in the Thai capital which followed the debut of the competition in Phuket in December, 2021.

The next stop in the Golden Fly Series will be back at the competition’s home base in Innsbruck, Austria on June 7th.

More information on the Golden Fly Series can be accessed here.

