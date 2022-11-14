Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Buttler lauds Stokes as ‘one of the greats’ as England win T20 World Cup

Buttler lauds Stokes as ‘one of the greats’ as England win T20 World Cup

CRICKET: England skipper Jos Buttler hailed Ben Stokes as “a true match-winner” yesterday (Nov 13) after the allrounder’s unbeaten 52 helped steer them past Pakistan to win the Twenty20 World Cup.

Cricket
By AFP

Monday 14 November 2022, 09:14AM

Ben Stokes celebrates the win yesterday (Nov 13) in Melbourne. Photo: AFP

Ben Stokes celebrates the win yesterday (Nov 13) in Melbourne. Photo: AFP

In the process they became the sport’s first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50- and 20-over titles.

Buttler’s side restricted Pakistan to 137-8 in front of a partisan 80,462 fans at a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground, with player-of-the-match and tournament Sam Curran bagging 3-12 and Adil Rashid chipping in with 2-22.

In reply, England stuttered to 49-3 in the sixth over as they struggled to get any momentum against a fiery pace attack, with boundaries hard to come by.

But Stokes and Moeen Ali (19) used their experience and cool heads to guide England to 138-5 with six balls to spare, climaxing a riveting tournament that spanned 45 games over nearly a month.

“He always stands up in the biggest moments, he’s a man who can take a lot of pressure on his shoulders and perform,” Buttler said of Stokes.

“When he’s there you know you have a good chance. He’s a true match-winner. He’s one of the great players of English cricket.”

Curran added that “we all look up to him. People question him, but he’s incredible”

Stokes insisted the bowlers deserved the credit

“In finals, especially when chasing, you probably forget all the hard work before that. To restrict them to 130, the bowlers have to take a lot of credit. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran won us the game,” he said.

The victory added to the 50-over title England won in 2019, building on the legacy of former captain Eoin Morgan, who retired this year after transforming the team into a white-ball juggernaut.

It was England’s second T20 crown after tasting success in 2010, joining the West Indies as the only two-time winners since the tournament’s inception in 2007.

The game was billed as a showdown between Pakistan’s attack and England’s top order, and Shaheen Afridi bowled danger man Alex Hales in the first over of the run chase.

But that only fired up Buttler who smashed two boundaries off Naseem Shah.

Phil Salt, playing in place of the injured Dawid Malan, made 10 before pulling Haris Rauf to Iftikhar Ahmed.

Ixina Thailand

The ball was swinging and seaming and the menacing Rauf claimed the key wicket of Buttler, edging to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan after the skipper had scored 26 off 17 balls.

20 runs short’

The runs dried up as England reached 77-3 at halfway, compared to Pakistan’s 68-2 after 10 overs.

Harry Brook came undone on 20 against the spin of Shadab Khan, holing out to Afridi who injured himself taking the catch and it came down to needing 41 runs off five overs.

Stokes relieved the pressure with a four and a six off Ahmed before hitting the winning run.

“Congratulations to England, they deserve to be champions and fought well,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

“I just told the boys to play our natural game, but we fell 20 runs short and the boys fought well with the ball. Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world.”

With forecast rain staying away, England produced disciplined and economical bowling to stymie 2009 champions Pakistan, with Shan Masood’s 38 the top score.

Openers Rizwan and Azam shared a century partnership in their semi-final against New Zealand, but this time Rizwan dragged a delivery from Curran on to his stumps on 15.

The introduction of Rashid soon after the six-over powerplay reaped an immediate reward with Mohammad Haris (8) attacking him on his first ball only to sky a simple catch to Stokes.

Masood began swinging the bat in the second half of the innings, hitting a four and six off Liam Livingstone.

But once again Rashid got the breakthrough, pulling off a diving catch from his own bowling to claim the vital wicket of Azam, whose 32 came off 28 balls.

Ahmed only lasted six balls before Masood and Shadab Khan (20) fell in the space of two runs as Curran and Chris Jordan kept the lid on any hope Pakistan had of a late flurry.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russell a winner at last in São Paulo GP
Investment urged in women’s rugby after stirring World Cup
Arsenal five points clear after Man City stunned by Brentford
Russell wins at last in Brazil sprint
World Cup fitness fears steal Premier League spotlight
Magnussen scores sensational first pole for Haas in Brazil
Phuket come out on top in action packed weekend of cricket
Top-ranked Atthaya scoops LPGA Rookie of Year award
Broadcast agency shot from both sides over funds for World Cup TV rights
Issara, Yuthana named to help U23 team reach Paris
Liverpool owners FSG will ‘consider’ new shareholders amid sale reports
NBTC to decide on World Cup funding
Bagnaia completes MotoGP title comeback after ‘hardest race of my life’
Arsenal back on top, Salah double lifts Liverpool
Haaland late show sends Man City top, Leeds win thriller

 

Phuket community
Rampant monkey abuse prompts PETA call for boycott of all Thai coconut products

@JohnC, why not condoning the actions of Thai animal abusers? Look what they call 'Zoo's'...(Read More)

Immigration ramps up checks on foreigners

@Wiesel, dumb I wrote. Reality is not discrimatory as half the timethey doný know what they are do...(Read More)

Russian tourist drowns at Karon Beach

I see the lifeguards get some criticism here but they do a fantastic job. 2 months ago there were 2 ...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs to take longer than expected

And looking at the pics of the 'repairs' - seems to me that unconsolidated material is being...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs to take longer than expected

Oh what a surprise ..... the vertical cliff of loose and unconsolidated soil, supporting a road, is ...(Read More)

Drunk driving victims slam push for 4am nightspot closing

Aaaah - statistics. If 20% of accidents are caused by drunks, then 80% must be caused by sober drive...(Read More)

Immigration ramps up checks on foreigners

@ Kurt: You should be punished and expelled from the country for racist, insulting and discriminator...(Read More)

Russian tourist drowns at Karon Beach

Assumptions, all just assumptions...(Read More)

‘Prab Road’ steams ahead

Insanely steep cuts with no regard for anything other than rushing to finish Prab's vice pipelin...(Read More)

Immigration ramps up checks on foreigners

What we read is that Chinese people are the foreigners they have to focus on to keep Thailand safe. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Sinea Phuket
Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Brightview Center

 