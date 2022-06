Busy Phuket Town junction to be closed to traffic

PHUKET: Motorists are being urged to avoid the T-junction of Montri Rd and Narison Rd in Phuket Town today (June 17) as municipality workers will be pruning trees in the area.

transportconstructionweatherSafety

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 June 2022, 08:00AM

The junction will be closed for traffic from 9am-4pm. Image: Phuket City Municipality

The busy junction in front Supalai Park Condominium will be closed for traffic from 9am through 4pm so the workers can safely do the pruning, Phuket City Municipality announced in a Facebook post. The work is conducted “to prevent the danger of trees falling during storms and strong winds”. It was not explained if the traffic will be stopped completely or limited in some way. The municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.