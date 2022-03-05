Busy days for Phuket airport in March

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport (HKT) has released full flight schedule for March 2022. Yet the closer of Russian airspace and war-related sanctions can lead to huge disruption of international flights.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 March 2022, 01:00PM

Air passenger are advised to check information directly with the carriers prior to booking/travel. Image: Phuket Info Center

The flight schedule was shared by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, last Thursday (Mar 3). Passengers can download the schedule for March by scanning corresponding QR codes or clicking on the following links here: domestic flights, international flights (click pn the images to enlarge).

The information was provided by Phuket International Airports. Yet the notification by the Phuket Info Center has a disclaimer saying, that the flight schedule is subject to change without prior notice.

In case of no cancellations/changes, eight air carriers are to perform domestic flight to and from Phuket in March:

1. Thai Smile – 114 flights per week

2. Thai Lion Air – 50 flights per week

3. Bangkok Airways – 114 flights per week

4. Thai AirAsia – 142 flights per week

5. Nok Air – 32 flights per week

6. Thai VietJet – 141 flights per week

7. THAI Airways – 12 flights per week

8. Thai AirAsia X – 2 flights per week

A total of 2,444 flights per week are scheduled.

On international routes, 21 air carriers are to perform flights to and from Phuket in March:

1. Singapore Airlines – 28 flights per week

2. Ethihad Airways – 28 flights per week

3. Emirates – 36 flights per week

4. El Al – 8 flights per week

5. Qatar Airways – 56 flights per week

6. THAI Airways – 36 flights per week

7. Jet Star Asia – 8 flights per week

8. Scoot Tiger Airways – 14 flights per week

9. Finn Air – 14 flights per week

10. Air Astana – 10 flights per week

11. Siberia Airlines – 14 flights per week

12. Aeroflot Russian Airlines – 6 flights per week

13. Edelweiss Air – 4 flights per week

14. Air Asia Berhad – 4 flights per week

15. Turkish Airlines – 4 flights per week

16. TUI Fly Nordic – 4 flights per week

17. Malaysia Airlines – 4 flights per week

18. Jet Star Airways – 12 flights per week

19. TUI Airways – 2 flights per week

20. Ural Airlines – 6 flights per week

21. Thai VietJet – 7 flights per week

A total of 1,128 flights per week are scheduled. Yet some of the flights might be canceled or rescheduled to the consequences of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As of Mar 5, Russia has closed its airspace to virtually every country in Europe, which broke dozens of long-established air routes.

Air passenger are advised to check information directly with the carriers prior to booking/travel.