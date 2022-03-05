The flight schedule was shared by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, last Thursday (Mar 3). Passengers can download the schedule for March by scanning corresponding QR codes or clicking on the following links here: domestic flights, international flights (click pn the images to enlarge).
The information was provided by Phuket International Airports. Yet the notification by the Phuket Info Center has a disclaimer saying, that the flight schedule is subject to change without prior notice.
In case of no cancellations/changes, eight air carriers are to perform domestic flight to and from Phuket in March:
1. Thai Smile – 114 flights per week
2. Thai Lion Air – 50 flights per week
3. Bangkok Airways – 114 flights per week
4. Thai AirAsia – 142 flights per week
5. Nok Air – 32 flights per week
6. Thai VietJet – 141 flights per week
7. THAI Airways – 12 flights per week
8. Thai AirAsia X – 2 flights per week
A total of 2,444 flights per week are scheduled.
On international routes, 21 air carriers are to perform flights to and from Phuket in March:
1. Singapore Airlines – 28 flights per week
2. Ethihad Airways – 28 flights per week
3. Emirates – 36 flights per week
4. El Al – 8 flights per week
5. Qatar Airways – 56 flights per week
6. THAI Airways – 36 flights per week
7. Jet Star Asia – 8 flights per week
8. Scoot Tiger Airways – 14 flights per week
9. Finn Air – 14 flights per week
10. Air Astana – 10 flights per week
11. Siberia Airlines – 14 flights per week
12. Aeroflot Russian Airlines – 6 flights per week
13. Edelweiss Air – 4 flights per week
14. Air Asia Berhad – 4 flights per week
15. Turkish Airlines – 4 flights per week
16. TUI Fly Nordic – 4 flights per week
17. Malaysia Airlines – 4 flights per week
18. Jet Star Airways – 12 flights per week
19. TUI Airways – 2 flights per week
20. Ural Airlines – 6 flights per week
21. Thai VietJet – 7 flights per week
A total of 1,128 flights per week are scheduled. Yet some of the flights might be canceled or rescheduled to the consequences of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As of Mar 5, Russia has closed its airspace to virtually every country in Europe, which broke dozens of long-established air routes.
Air passenger are advised to check information directly with the carriers prior to booking/travel.
