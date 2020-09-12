Kata Rocks
Businesses in Phuket are gearing up to receive tourists amid ‘Travel Bubble’ discussions

Businesses in Phuket are gearing up to receive tourists amid 'Travel Bubble' discussions

To redress the financial impacts of COVID-19, the Thai Government has been in talks with a handful of low-risk countries around the world over setting up ‘travel bubbles’ to rebuild its economy, which would allow passengers from those select countries to travel to Phuket and other parts of Thailand as tourists.

tourismhealthSafetyCOVID-19
By Advertorial

Sunday 13 September 2020, 10:00AM

The Best Western Plus The Beachfront Hotel is confident it can provide the high level of safety guests deserve. More details at: bwplusbeachfront.com

The Best Western Plus The Beachfront Hotel is confident it can provide the high level of safety guests deserve. More details at: bwplusbeachfront.com

While the local government has not made any official announcements on when the ‘travel bubble’ agreements will be in effect, many businesses in Phuket, an island whose economy is heavily reliant on tourism, are gearing up to welcome tourists.

The Best Western Plus The Beachfront Hotel in Phuket, developed by one of the leading real estate developers in Thailand, Blue Horizon Developments, is one such business that has been taking strict measures to increase travelers’ safety.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers around the world are not just demanding safety, but they have come to expect it like a basic right, as they should,” says Claude Baltes, the hotel’s General Manager.

“At Best Western Plus The Beachfront Hotel, we have always practiced high standards of hygiene and cleanliness, and we have now taken our commitment to travelers’ safety up a notch.”

Best Western Plus The Beachfront Hotel has recently received the COVID-READY Certificate by Hotel Resilient, the world’s only scientific benchmarking and certification body for disaster risk management and climate change adaptation of hotels and resorts. The certification is based on the verification of key documents and is awarded to hotels and resorts that pass with a promising score of 80% or above.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“After being certified COVID-READY, we now have peace of mind knowing that our hard work and efforts have essentially been a step in the right direction,” said Baltes. “We are confident that we can provide the high level of safety our guests deserve.”

Best Western Plus The Beachfront Hotel has also been actively engaged in community activities. Baltes organised a donation drive and received generous donations from private donors in Luxembourg. Using the funds raised, the hotel recently carried out its fourth distribution of 200 dry food bags, which consisted of rice, cooking oil, salted eggs, and Chinese sausages among other necessities, to the needy in Rawai.

In addition, the hotel’s different teams clean the beaches around Phuket together with Blue Horizon Development’s staff members and have removed a few hundred kilos of trash so far.

“We want to present Phuket in all its glory to travelers,” says Baltes.

