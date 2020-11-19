Business owners share COVID crisis survival ideas at ‘Restart Phuket 2020’

PHUKET: More than 120 business operators in Phuket joined a seminar yesterday (Nov 18) held in the hope that they may share how they have so far managed to cope with the impact of the COVID economic crisis and its devastating effect on Phuket’s tourism-dependent economy.

tourismCOVID-19Coronaviruseconomics

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 19 November 2020, 12:15PM

The seminar hoped to share ideas on how businesses in Phuket can survive the current economic crisis. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The event, called “Restart Phuket 2020”, was organised by the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (ASA).

Present for the official opening of the event held at The Pago Design Phuket hotel, off the bypass road in Rassada, were Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee joined by ASA Deputy President Asst Prof PhD Ratthapong Angkasit and leading figures from the ASA Phuket chapter.

ASA Deputy President Mr Ratthapong explained that the seminar aimed for architects, designers, tourism business operators and operators of other businesses in Phuket to come up with the best solutions to the problems they are facing.

The event was also hoped to boost property investors’ confidence, he said.

“I hope that the attendants of this seminar will be able to adapt the information and solutions presented by our speakers to apply to their business investment and management in the future.” Mr Ratthapong said.

Among the speakers were Phattanan Sutwimol, President of Phuket Property Business Association, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam , President of Phuket Tourist Association, Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, President of Hotel association, Southern Chapter and Phachara Luenglamai, President of Phuket Boutique Hotel Association – all speaking on the topic ‘How to adapt business to the current situation’.

Specifically speaking on hotel designs under the theme ‘New design for changes of the world’ were Khwanchai Suthamsao, founder of Plankrich Co Ltd, and Jun Sekino of the Junsekino Architect and Design Company.

V/Gov Vikrom spoke plainly, noting that Phuket has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many solutions and suggestions have been presented to Phuket business operators to keep their businesses going. We have already presented a lot of suggestions presented from officials and the private sector through the mobile Cabinet meeting held early this month,” V/Gov Vikrom said.

“I hope attendants can get good ideas, learn from speakers’ experience and apply the information to develop your business plans, especially those for property business operators,” V/Gov Vikrom said.