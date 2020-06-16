Kata Rocks
Business first, tourists later, say air chiefs

Business first, tourists later, say air chiefs

THAILAND: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will begin talks on the resumption of international services with airline representatives today (June 16), according to director-general Chula Sukmanop.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourismtransport
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 16 June 2020, 08:41AM

An airplane landing at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province yesterday (June 15). Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

An airplane landing at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province yesterday (June 15). Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Priority will be given to business trips, with tourists from paired “travel bubble” countries being allowed in later, he said, adding that investors are financially ready to absorb costs related to the COVID-19 control measures such as a quarantine programme.

Mr Chula said he called in all airlines that operate international flights for discussions on measures to be implemented by the CAAT, the Public Health Ministry and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The measures include social distancing on planes and at airports, guidelines for inflight food services and quarantine areas aboard planes for passengers who fall sick during flights, he said.

According to Mr Chula, international flights would first resume to serve people who have to supervise businesses in Thailand or overseas. They would have to be prepared for quarantine and possible medical treatment costs, he said.

The CAAT director-general said he does not expect the travel bubbles for foreign tourists proposal would be ready for implementation next month as there are several factors to be considered, including the COVID-19 situation in other countries and the cost-effectiveness of flight routes, he said.

The CAAT has prolonged its ban on inbound and outbound commercial flights until June 30.

However, certain flights are still allowed to land, such as those involving state or military aircraft, COVID-19 humanitarian aid, medicine, emergency landings and the repatriation of Thais from overseas who are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, Don Mueang airport expects to see a steady increase in passengers now that the curfew is lifted.

Sumpun Kutranon, manager of the airport, said yesterday the number of passengers in June rose sharply after several airlines resumed domestic flights.

The daily average number of passengers in May was 5,000 while the figure for June is 13,000, he said, adding that the number of flights also increased by 100%.

Currently, Don Mueang airport handles 148 flights per day.

“We expect to see a steady increase in passengers now the curfew is lifted. But it’s hard to say when the number will reach the 60,000 threshold of before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Phuket community
Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

@K Regarding Soi Bangla museum.And not forget to put a dummy with flip flops,beach shorts and a Sin...(Read More)

THAI tries to soothe anxious customers

The only thing that will soothe me is getting my money back for a seat that was sold to me by an air...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association, Hotel Resilient to launch COVID-READY Certification in Phuket

How nice. The President of the Phuket Hotels Association is the managing director of one of the most...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 15

No virus. Why are we wearing mask???...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association, Hotel Resilient to launch COVID-READY Certification in Phuket

....'.which will showcase Phuket as a safe destination and provide reassurance that hotels are w...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

OMG, is this the best idea they come up with ? What a bulls...!...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

@LALALA Maybe Christy could give you a lift by car on her upcoming trip to Malaysia ? It would gu...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

Is PEBA a official registered business, with yearly a public auditor tax report according the thai l...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

Why not make Phuket Patong Bangla Road an open air museum? To show the OLD NORMAL, the high drink pr...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

In International Press: Enormous new Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing. Many districts with millions of p...(Read More)

 

