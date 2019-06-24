THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Business confidence hits 15-month low

BANGKOK: Uncertainties regarding the forming of a new government and trade war concerns, have resulted in confidence among business operators in May 2019 continuing to decline, reaching a 15-month low, as shown in the latest TCC Confidence Index.

tourismeconomics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 24 June 2019, 02:05PM

The UTCC’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting Director, Thanawat Ponvichai. Photo: NNT

The UTCC’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting Director, Thanawat Ponvichai. Photo: NNT

However, the figure is expected to improve in June once the new government proceeds with proposed megaprojects, injecting the economy with cash flow expected to help the Thai economy grow by 3.5% this year, reports the University of the Thai Chambers of Commerce (UTCC).

The UTCC has released the May 2019 TCC Confidence Index, showing results from a survey of 370 Thai Chambers of Commerce members nationwide.

The UTCC Confidence Index figure in May 2019 is recorded at 47.7, which is the lowest in 15 months, with lower indication scores in all regions including Bangkok and neighbouring provinces.

Consumption and investment performance has decelerated due to concerns regarding the forming of a new government, low farm product pricing affecting purchasing power, and the ongoing trade war between the US and China affecting the Thai exports sector, the industrial sector, and trading sector.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The UTCC’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting Director, Thanawat Ponvichai, has described the Thai economy, especially local economies, as not robust, with farm product pricing becoming an issue in all regions, with only the tourism and service sectors in the eastern and northern regions performing above the median value of 50, indicating that the tourism industry is the key economic driver at the moment.

He said positive attributes can now be seen from improving farm product pricing in June, such as rice, palm oil, and rubber, while the establishment of the new government should lead to implementation of economic stimuli, especially disbursements of investment budgets, resulting in more hiring and procurement in various areas, as well as farm product price control measures, all of which are expected to help the Thai economy to grow by 3.8-4% in the latter half of 2019, pushing the annual growth this year to come in at 3.5%.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism ministry, NSTDA mull way to limit visitor numbers
Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder
The Pavilions Phuket brings Portier Technologies to guest experience
Phuket’s Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo gets underway
Small hotels set to legalise ventures
Thailand revs up for Asean summit
Phuket’s new condo supply nears seven-year peak
Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill
Doctor’s orders: Phuket Hospitals forced to reveal how much they charge for medicines
Authorities discuss regulation of short-term accommodation in Phuket
Thanathorn in Phuket hears local fishermen’s woes, critical island issues
Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads
Thailand’s hotel bookings continue to rise, says Expedia report
Airbnb bookings in Phuket rocket by 61% year on year
King Power wins duty-free rights at Phuket Airport

 

Phuket community
Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Everyone knows this is just a major boondoggle. I am all for light rail systems, but Thailand has p...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

You really...really, can't make this stuff up. You can also tell that the parties involved (pol...(Read More)

Surf danger warning issued for Phuket

It seems like someone needs to actually go and look at the ocean before making these hysterical clai...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

Rats in the streets. Look at their pictures, all smiles, like they enjoyed their brief stopover at ...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying

Is this 'taxi driver' already convicted and serve jail time? When the Patong police starts ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

When, when are Phuket Officials going to show and prove they have the balls to handle this tuk tuk m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder

These wildlife officials are a complete joke....How are they even in their positions? They obviously...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Not just about vanity, it's about greed. They all want their snouts in that huge trough! They co...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder

Some would say all zoo's are cruel. Others point to the conservation benefits of people engaging...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Thai Officialdom not even hiding their budget games. It's just like pulling handles of slot mach...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Baan and Beyond
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 