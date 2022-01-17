BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Busanan and doubles pair win titles

Busanan and doubles pair win titles

BADMINTON: Busanan Ongbamrungphan claimed the women’s singles title at the US$400,000 (B13.3 million) BWF India Open in New Delhi yesterday (Jan 16).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 January 2022, 09:10AM

Benyapa Aimsaard (left) and Nuntakarn Aimsaard celebrate with their women’s doubles gold medals in New Delhi. Photo: Bangkok Post

Benyapa Aimsaard (left) and Nuntakarn Aimsaard celebrate with their women’s doubles gold medals in New Delhi. Photo: Bangkok Post

The second seed overcame fellow Thai Supanida Katethong 22-20, 19-21, 21-13 in one hour 16 minutes to win the her first title of the year at the World Tour Super 500 event, reports the Bangkok Post.

Supanida had upset top seed Pusarla V Sindhu of India in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Busanan took home the $30,000 (approximately B1,002,000) winner’s cheque while Supanida received $15,200 (B501,600).

Earlier, Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard were crowned the women’s doubles champions.

The Thai fourth seeded duo eased past third seeds Anastasiia Akchurina and Olga Morozova 21-13, 21-5 in just 34 minutes in yesterday’s championship match.

The duo received $31,600 (B1,055,440) for their first World Tour 500 title.

Brightview Center

Thai badminton boss Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul congratulated the winners.

“It was a great start to the year for Thai shuttlers for winning two titles in India,” said Patama.

“I would like to also congratulate Supanida for her huge victory over [Pusarla V] Sindhu, who is a former world champion and the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist.”

The men’s singles title went to Lakshya Sen as the Indian upset world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 24-22, 21-17.

In the mixed doubles final, Singapore’s Terry Hee Yong Kai and Tan Wei Han defeated third seeds Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei 21-15, 21-18 to claim the gold medals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India won the men’s doubles title after beating Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 21-16, 26-24.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Benitez sacked as Everton manager
Man City sink Chelsea to close in on title, Coutinho denies Man Utd
Police escorts, hazmat suits - welcome to Beijing’s Olympic bubble
Chelsea aim to clip Man City’s wings
Supergirl ready for ‘Barbie’ in ONE showdown
A fitting tribute to the founding father of the ACG
FA Cup sparkles on 150th anniversary
Government to plug Muay Thai
Forest dump Arsenal out of FA Cup as Spurs survive scare
Newcastle stunned by Cambridge ‘dream’ in FA Cup
Coronavirus resurgence impacts Thai League 1 ties
Thai whiz kid ready for Singapore challenge
Australia bars Djokovic, cancels entry visa
Series ends all square in final tour of 2021 at the ACG
Djokovic heading to Australian Open with COVID-19 exemption

 

Phuket community
Suu Kyi hit with five new charges

How many serving soldiers have been killed in Myanmar by the 'rebels.' Who backs them?...(Read More)

Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

Silly thing to do. Forgotten in ten minutes but Djokovich will carry on for a few years. Mind those ...(Read More)

Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

Djokovic, one; Australian Border Force, Game, Set, Match. He got exactly what he deserved, hopefully...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

What is the point to shuffle a 86 years old woman with underlying health problems ( may she rest in...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

We are here at the moment on a holiday and daily we hear of tourist coming in, being tested and leav...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

I would rather believe the doctors than the baseless allegations from posters that neither knew the ...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

O.J. Simpson has killed more people ....(Read More)

Trial of Bangla shooter cop still postponed

The bankruptcy of the thai legal system! Thirteen monthsneeded to get a obvious clear and juridical ...(Read More)

Phuket students allowed to go back to school

Typical great dumb way of non anticipating 'managing' matters! Publishing on a Sunday that k...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

Another week of declining cases and more importantly death rate, and perhaps some normality will ret...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions

 