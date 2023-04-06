333 at the beach
Bus safety hits radar for Songkran

PHUKET: Officers from the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) carried out safety inspections on interprovincial buses at Phuket’s two main bus terminals yesterday (April 5) ahead of the expected higher bus passenger traffic during the Songkran holidays.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 April 2023, 01:17PM

PLTO Chief Adcha Buachanreported that officers inspected the safety condition of the buses, and the drivers, during the checks conducted yesterday.

The checks were conducted at Phuket’s main bus terminal, Phuket Bus Terminal 2, in Rassada, north of Phuket Town, and at the original bus station, Phuket Bus Terminal 1, located off Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town.

The team also stressed to the bus operators to ensure the readiness of the buses and drivers,” he said.

Offices will remain stationed at the “temporary Public Transport Passenger Protection Center” at each of Phuket’s two interprovincial bus terminals, he said. The other bus terminal, Phuket Bus Terminal 1, is the original bus station off Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town.

The officers’ role will be “to prevent passengers from being exploited for using public transportation while also accommodating the needs for passengers,” Mr Adcha said.

Laguna Phuket 2023

The officers will be stationed at the ‘Public Transport Passenger Protection Centers’ 24 hours a day, he said.

The PLTO is already coordinating with private vehicle inspection centers as well as car dealers to offer free safety inspections to ensure the cars are ready for travelling on the roads, he added.

“The priorities are the condition of public buses and the drivers, who must be 100% ready for the influx of passengers before offering a service,” Mr Adcha said.

“The drivers must hold a registered driver’s license for public transportation, must not take any type of drug or drink alcohol, and the driving hours must not exceed the law to ensure the safety of the passengers,” he concluded.

JohnC | 07 April 2023 - 08:48:13 

All drivers should be given urine screening tests BEFORE being allowed to start work. The amount of times I used those buses and never felt comfortable with the drivers, you could see by their eyes they were pumped full of something to keep themselves awake. Also racing with other buses to see who gets there first. The Phuket-Had Yai route used to be terrifying, 3-4 buses all racing together..

 

