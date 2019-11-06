Bus drivers reminded how to drive safely to Patong

PHUKET: Tour and people transport companies operating buses in Patong were yesterday brought together to make sure they get the message to make sure their drivers are prepared for the steep hills into the busy tourism town and the buses themselves are safe enough to make the journey.

tourismtransportSafetypatongaccidents

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 November 2019, 10:53AM

Tour bus operators have been reminded to make sure their drivers and vehicles are both prepared to make the journey safely over the hills into Patong. Photo: PR Dept

Tour bus operators have been reminded to make sure their drivers and vehicles are both prepared to make the journey safely over the hills into Patong. Photo: PR Dept

Tour bus operators have been reminded to make sure their drivers and vehicles are both prepared to make the journey safely over the hills into Patong. Photo: PR Dept

Tour bus operators have been reminded to make sure their drivers and vehicles are both prepared to make the journey safely over the hills into Patong. Photo: Patong Police / file

The seminar, held at the A2 Pool Resort on the bypass road yesterday (Nov 5), was led by Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai and joined by Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha.

Chief Banyat pointed out that many bus accidents had happened on the hills into Patong over the years.

“There are three ways to go to Patong: from Karon to Patong, from Kamala to Patong, and from Kathu to Patong, along Phrabaramee Rd, which is the most popular and where most accidents happen,” he said.

In addition to the great harm that tour bus accidents on the way into Patong caused to tourists lives, property, they also damaged Phuket’s tourism image, Chief Banyat said.

“So it is necessary that drivers and operators prevent and decrease the number of accidents on the roads,” he added.

The aim of the seminar was to raise awareness of the need to ensure the vehicles used were ready to make the journey over the hills into Patong, as well as to improve Phuket’s bus services and to make sure transport operators and their vehicles pass PLTO standards, Chief Banyat explained.