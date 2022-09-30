Buri Ram MotoGP to help boost economic recovery

MOTO GP: The latest MotoGP 2022 World Championship in Buri Ram this weekend will be a driver of the post-pandemic economic recovery and offer a chance to amplify Thailand’s soft power, the government said this week.

Moto-GP

By Bangkok Post

Friday 30 September 2022, 01:00PM

Some of the riders who will compete in MotoGP of Thailand 2022 pose in Muay Thai gear at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday (Sept 27). Photo: Government House

The province has pulled out all the stops to stage the 17th round of this year’s world championship at the Chang International Circuit from today (Sept 30) till Sunday, said deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

Racers have also arrived in the province for the event with the opening to be presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, reports the Bangkok Post.

The MotoGP competition took a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deputy spokeswoman said Anutin has given his assurance the world-class event is pulling in many visitors and spectators, which will hasten the pace of economic recovery.

The local economy will get a direct boost from visitors’ spending on accommodation, food and tourist attractions. In the longer run, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is devising a campaign to woo international visitors to future MotoGP events.

Meanwhile, the government has arranged for some of the racers this weekend to try their hand at Muay Thai - an activity it plans to broadcast globally as part of a sweeping tourism campaign.

Ms Traisuree said the TAT arranged for some of the riders to take lessons at Rajadamnern Stadium on Tuesday. The training sessions were recorded on video, which will be shown to over 800 million viewers across the world.

Ms Traisuree said Dorna Sports, organiser of the international MotoGP events, was very supportive and the government expects the tourism sector will benefit greatly in the long run.

Quartararo eager for ‘good result’

Meanwhile, championship leader Fabio Quartararo said yesterday he was not worried about the weather and was looking forward to a good result this weekend.

Yamaha’s Quartararo and three other title contenders took part in a press conference yesterday ahead of the third edition of the Thailand Grand Prix at the Chang International Circuit.

The others were Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Asprilla’s Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini of Gresini.

France’s Quartararo has 219 points, Italy’s Bagnaia 201, Spaniard Espargaro 194 and Italian Bastianini 170.

“Wet or dry, I believe we will get a good result,” Quartararo said.

Typhoon Noru is hitting Thailand and has brought rain and thunderstorms as MotoGP returns to Buri Ram for the first Thailand Grand Prix since 2019 after COVID.

Quartararo added that he is happy to race at the Buri Ram circuit which he said is a good venue for him and his team.

“I will do my best to return to the podium,” said the Frenchman who finished second in the 2019 edition.

Quartararo extended his championship lead over Bagnaia from 10 points to 18 in Japan last week, despite finishing well off the pace set by race winner Jack Miller.

The Yamaha rider has not won a race since June in Germany and seen his lead at the top whittle away.

Honda’s Marc Marquez is so far the only rider to win the Thailand GP after his triumphs in the first two editions in 2018 and 2019.

In 2019, Marquez sealed his sixth world title with a victory at Buri Ram, but only after a sensational last lap battle with Quartararo.

That epic duel had 226,000 fans in attendance, the largest that season.

The 2018 edition saw a season-best crowd at the first ever Thailand Grand Prix with 220,000 fans in attendance.

Marquez pipped Andrea Dovizioso to victory in the 2018 race, a crucial win that set up the Honda ace to take home his fifth world championship crown.

Marquez said yesterday he only aimed to finish the race on Sunday.

He grabbed pole position for the first time in three years at last week’s Japanese Grand Prix and finished fourth.

Marquez holds the lap record of 1min 31.471sec around the 12-turn, 4.554km track in Buri Ram.