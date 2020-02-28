THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Buri Ram MotoGP can ‘rejuvenate’ tourism

Buri Ram MotoGP can ‘rejuvenate’ tourism

MotoGP: Next month’s motorcycle grand prix in Buriram is being promoted as the saviour of the flagging tourism sector, hyped to woo people back to Thailand despite the coronavirus epidemic.

Moto-GP
By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 February 2020, 04:30PM

Former Buri Ram politician Newin Chidchob makes a point of wearing a face mask at a promotion yesterday (Feb 27) for the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2020 at the Chang International Circuit in late March. Photo: supplied

Former Buri Ram politician Newin Chidchob makes a point of wearing a face mask at a promotion yesterday (Feb 27) for the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2020 at the Chang International Circuit in late March. Photo: supplied

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday (Feb 27) the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2020 will not be cancelled, it will instead showcase Thailand’s readiness to welcome back tourists.

“We have the potential to attract tourists to return to Thailand,” the minster said at a countdown promotion for the three-day event.

The race is scheduled for March 20-22 at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram.

Many sporting events have been cancelled, put on hold or cut back because of the COVID-19 outbreak, including football matches in Japan, Korea, China and Italy and the F1 Grand Prix in Shanghai.

SKYPARK

Mr Anutin, also deputy prime minister in charge of tourism, said he guaranteed safety measures would protect spectators. “On behalf of the government, I can assure everyone that the government can handle the outbreak,” he said.

The motorcycle grand prix in Thailand this year has been moved up from a late season race to the second event of the year, after the Qatar GP.

Newin Chidchob, the track chairman, said he expected this would generate more excitement, because the racers would be competing for early points to give them a good start to the season.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese football transfer market collapses in face of coronavirus
Heritage Cricketers win Last Man Stands 2020 Thailand Open at the ACG.
Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in dying seconds by Olympiakos
Thai Taekwondo star Panipak top bet for Tokyo gold
Golfers Molinari, Gagli quarantined in Oman over coronavirus fears
Ireland’s Six Nations match with Italy postponed over coronavirus
Farewell tennis as Sharapova announces retirement
De Bruyne inspires late turnaround as City stun Real Madrid
Thais lose as England cruise in T20 World Cup
Alonso to drive for McLaren at Indy 500
Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal
Fury longs for caravan despite receiving White House, Vatican invites
Klopp salutes ‘special’ Liverpool after record-equalling 18th successive win
Three decisions for Lampard ahead of Bayern clash
South Korea postpones football season as virus cases soar

 

Phuket community
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

PHUKET O.K. The brainstorming effort by this group must be at wits to come up with this policy. ...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

" Sometime silence speaks more than talking" Yes K.,you should stick to that more frequent...(Read More)

Motorcycle taxi driver hospitalised in knife attack on Bangla Road

It should be forbidden that motor cycle-, taxi- and Van drivers have weapons with them while working...(Read More)

Government accused of being too submissive to China

@ Gerry, wrong thinking, sir. Anyone living in Thailand may ask questions about education/skills/b...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

I use to love going to Phuket and I've been 4 times. After the last time I went in August 2019 I...(Read More)

Warrant issued for Plodprasop’s arrest

How thai since 1998 can make each other's life miserable. One can't make it up....(Read More)

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

So they give the Chinese free entry without visas into the country and they turn around and charge a...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

Well, it is clear. 'All done' by Bangkok. Not by Patong police. Why not? The Patong police C...(Read More)

COVID-19 infected man conceals truth, national total hits 40

If he recovers, there should be criminal charges for his stupid, selfish, dangerous and negligent ac...(Read More)

Looking to India for relief: Growth in Indian tourist arrivals may alleviate COVID-19 fallout

I have always found Indian people to be polite, good humored and family orientated. They are also qu...(Read More)

 

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand

 