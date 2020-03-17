Buri Ram in lockdown despite having no infections

THAILAND: In a bid to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Buri Ram authorities decided to place the entire province under lockdown, despite not having reported any confirmed cases so far.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourismSafety

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 March 2020, 09:12AM

Workers disinfect the departure area at Mor Chit bus terminal in Bangkok. Passengers must pass through thermal scans to board interprovincial buses and are denied travel if they have a fever. Photo: Bangkok Post

The lockdown, which was announced by Buri Ram governor Thatchakorn Hattathay in a statement released yesterday (Mar 17), took immediate effect.

As COVID-19 had already been declared a dangerous communicable disease by the government last month, provincial authorities are now able to make their own decision to prevent the spread of the virus – but Buri Ram was the first province to announce restrictions on movements.

All people entering the province – both foreigners and local residents – will be required to undergo strict screening at their points of entry, after which they will be asked to observe self-quarantine for 14 days.

Authorities and volunteers will be assigned to monitor their statues, and those with fevers will be sent to hospitals.

Gatherings of more than 50 people in single venues – including seminars, entertainment events, religious ceremonies, summer courses and talad nad (roaming markets) – are banned for the next 30 days.

Provincial authorities are also urging people to refrain from visiting friends and relatives during Songkran to help curb the spread of the virus.

The announcement is expected to have an extensive impact on businesses, especially within the tourism sector.