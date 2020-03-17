THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Buri Ram in lockdown despite having no infections

Buri Ram in lockdown despite having no infections

THAILAND: In a bid to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Buri Ram authorities decided to place the entire province under lockdown, despite not having reported any confirmed cases so far.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourismSafety
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 March 2020, 09:12AM

Workers disinfect the departure area at Mor Chit bus terminal in Bangkok. Passengers must pass through thermal scans to board interprovincial buses and are denied travel if they have a fever. Photo: Bangkok Post

Workers disinfect the departure area at Mor Chit bus terminal in Bangkok. Passengers must pass through thermal scans to board interprovincial buses and are denied travel if they have a fever. Photo: Bangkok Post

The lockdown, which was announced by Buri Ram governor Thatchakorn Hattathay in a statement released yesterday (Mar 17), took immediate effect.

As COVID-19 had already been declared a dangerous communicable disease by the government last month, provincial authorities are now able to make their own decision to prevent the spread of the virus – but Buri Ram was the first province to announce restrictions on movements.

All people entering the province – both foreigners and local residents – will be required to undergo strict screening at their points of entry, after which they will be asked to observe self-quarantine for 14 days.

Authorities and volunteers will be assigned to monitor their statues, and those with fevers will be sent to hospitals.

Gatherings of more than 50 people in single venues – including seminars, entertainment events, religious ceremonies, summer courses and talad nad (roaming markets) – are banned for the next 30 days.

Provincial authorities are also urging people to refrain from visiting friends and relatives during Songkran to help curb the spread of the virus.

The announcement is expected to have an extensive impact on businesses, especially within the tourism sector.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit Koh Yaoyai and Koh Yaonoi
Drug raid nets dealers at Phuket Town condo
Concern over gatherings as infections jump again
US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine
Phuket tourism heavyweights slam government handling of COVID-19, call for overhaul
Songkran to be postponed, venues and schools closed
BCCT Phuket Briefing & Networking event postponed
Army welfare chief has virus, 60 quarantined
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Highest jump in Thailand coronavirus infections! Phuket to check on more new arrivals? || March 16
Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins
Poll: 53pc of tourists say will still travel to Phuket even if COVID-19 case confirmed
Govt steps up virus fight as infections hit 114
Govt endeavours to clear up visa entry confusion
Panel to mull closing all entertainment venues after pub outbreak
Police to investigate alleged toddler mistreatment at Phuket nursery

 

Phuket community
Poll: 53pc of tourists say will still travel to Phuket even if COVID-19 case confirmed

Interesting! Please continue to conduct more polls on coronavirus and other issues affecting Phuket....(Read More)

Govt steps up virus fight as infections hit 114

See! All the until now hided virus patients are 'controlled' rolling of the shells in numbe...(Read More)

Phuket tourism heavyweights slam government handling of COVID-19, call for overhaul

Predictions, predictions, very local, all focusing on money, money. Not a single word about the now ...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

@ ematt, Wrong, Sir. Everything done to minimise risks is good. Point is, here they start something...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies to roll out COVID-19 entry requirements

Your 6 risk areas change from one paragraph to the other. Hong Kong and Taiwan being either included...(Read More)

Army welfare chief has virus, 60 quarantined

A major General as chief of a stadium? Is army personel allowed to have side jobs? In crisis times ...(Read More)

‘Muay Thai Under The Sky’ event postponed

There have been, essentially, NO DEATHS from Corvid-19 in people under 50, as of March 16. Yes, you...(Read More)

Songkran to be postponed, venues and schools closed

There have been, essentially, NO DEATHS from Corvid-19 in people under 50, as of March 16. Yes, you...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

There have been, essentially, NO DEATHS from Corvid-19 in people under 50, as of March 16. Yes, you...(Read More)

Poll: 53pc of tourists say will still travel to Phuket even if COVID-19 case confirmed

There have been, essentially, NO DEATHS from Corvid-19 in people under 50, as of March 16. Yes, you...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
La Boucherie
The LifeCo Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Singha

 