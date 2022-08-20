Burglar arrested, confesses to four more crimes

PHUKET: Wichit Police arrested a man for breaking into a house on Soi Phatthana Uthit 1 off Sakdidet Road in Wichit earlier this week.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 21 August 2022, 09:00AM

Mr Kittisak told police that he had committed four scot-free burglaries before being nabbed for the fifth crime. Photo: Wichit Police

The arrest of Mr Kittisak (surname withheld) was announced in a report posted by Wichit Police Station on its Facebook page this Friday (Aug 19).

According to the publication, police officers began searching for Mr Kittisak after receiving a complaint saying that some man broke into a house on Soi Phatthana Uthit 1 on Wednesday night (Aug 17). The suspect escaped with some valuables, yet Wichit Police didn’t reveal what exactly he stole from the premises.

Mr Kittisak was arrested at about 2pm next day (Aug 18) at a mobile phone shop on Koh Siray in Rassada. Police seized from the suspect a Vivo mobile phone (valued at about B12,000), a bag, B1,500 in cash, a pair of glasses, a bracelet and a white-gray Honda Click motorcycle without license plates. Having checked the database, police officers confirmed that the bike was registered in Phuket as Ko-Po-Mo 678.

The suspect was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with committing burglary (“theft in a dwelling”) at night using a vehicle. Mr Kittisak also confessed to four more similar crimes committed earlier in Wichit Police Station area (three cases) and Phuket City Police Station area (one case).

The report announcing Mr Kittisak’s arrest was published with several pictures of him. One of the photos is believed to show Mr Kittisak with his most recent victim as the woman is pointing at things – a bag, a glasses case, a smartphone and cash – on the table in front of the suspect. The picture was taken at Wichit Police Station.