Bureaucratic bungle leaves tankless water tower standing

PHUKET: Officials are struggling to find out who built a now tankless water tower in Rassada that stands empty and obsolete from years ago when the area needed local water supply just so local officials can have the structure demolished.

construction

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 17 September 2020, 05:20PM

Phonprapha Mengweha (left), an officer from Investigation Office 2 of the national Office of the Ombudsman, speaks to local residents and officials at the site today (Sept 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phonprapha Mengweha (2nd from left), an officer from Investigation Office 2 of the national Office of the Ombudsman, speaks to local residents and officials at the site today (Sept 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local residents in Moo 5 Rassada filed a complaint asking for the tower to be removed as it is an antiquated eyesore and blocks a thoroughfare which would make it much more convenient for local residents to access the local Thaweesamarn Market.

Present today to inspect the water tower was Phonprapha Mengweha, an officer from Investigation Office 2 of the national Office of the Ombudsman (Damrongdhama Centre), along with officers from the Phuket Office of the Ombudsman and officials from Rassada Municipality.

Ms Phonprapha explained to local residents that her team had yet to confirm which government agency had built the water tower.

As Rassada Municipality did not build the water tower, it had no authority to have it demolished, she said.

“They must have approval from the provincial government,” she added.

Ms Phonprapha explained that her preliminary investigation had discovered that the water tower was built before 1996, when Rassada Municipality was still a Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor). At that time, as a much smaller organisation, the OrBorTor was unlikely to have built it, not having the necessary funds.

Now the hunt was on to find out who did build the water tower, so proper permission can be obtained to have it removed, she said.

“We need to confirm which agency is responsible for this project [the water tower],” Ms Phonprapha explained.

“The Office of the Ombudsman will make a formal request for provincial officials to speed up efforts to find evidence of which department is responsible for the structure, including the land officer to survey the land again in this area,” he said.

“With most of the surrounding areas currently being supplied tap water by mains water supply, there is no longer any need for the water tower, which at this stage does not even have a water tank fitted to it. Therefore, it needs to be dismantled, but according to the correct procedure,” she said.