Burasari Group wins two World Boutique Hotel Awards

LONDON: The Burasari Group has won two important awards from the World Boutique Hotel Awards 2017. Shanghai Mansion Yaowaraj, Bangkok was named Southeast Asia’s Best City Boutique Hotel 2017, and Burasari Heritage Luang Prabang was awarded Southeast Asia’s Best Wellness Spa.

Thursday 23 November 2017, 05:04PM

Burasari Group’s Director of Sales and Marketing Pieter Willaet accepted the two awards on behalf of the group at the glittering gala dinner held at Merchant Taylors’ Hall, London, on Nov 9.
The ceremony brought together an array of boutique hotel owners, travel and lifestyle press as well as travel industry influencers from all four corners of the world, including representatives from CNN Travel, Elite Traveler, The Telegraph, Spear’s Magazine, Boat International, Time Out, The Financial Times and hoteliers around the world.

The World Boutique Hotel Awards, among boutique hotels, is equal to the Academy Awards (“Oscars”) in the film industry. The award is held to support and enhance the quality of the boutique hotels in each country in order to acquire an international standard. In 2017, more than 600 boutique hotels from 80 countries around the world took part in the awards.

At present, Burasari Group operates and manages six boutique hotels and resorts, including the Burasari Patong, Phuket; the Twin Lotus on Koh Lanta, Krabi; the Burasari Heritage, the Sunset Villa and the Café de Laos, all in Luang Phrabang; and the Shanghai Mansion in the Yaowarat area in Bangkok.

All properties are well recognized for their distinctive interior design to response the sophisticated relaxation and their exceptional and intuitive service by their staff.

Moreover, spa services are also provided with fine selection of products from nature. Also, there are various creations of Spa Burasari’s unique treatments by professional therapists, who have been trained constantly, to offer the ultimate relaxation experience.

 

 
