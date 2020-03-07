Buoy line installed to protect corals off Kata Beach

PHUKET: A 400-metre long line of buoys has been installed to protect corals at the north end Kata Beach.

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Saturday 7 March 2020, 12:50PM

More than 100 people, including volunteers from local dive companies and officials, joined together to install the buoys yesterday (Mar 6). Photo: DMCR

More than 100 people, including volunteers from local dive companies and officials, joined together to install the buoys yesterday (Mar 6). Photo: DMCR

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai was at the scene yesterday (Mar 6) to officiate the project, which saw volunteers from local dive companies help deploy the line of buoys alongside officers from Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Region 6.

The project, which also involved support from Kata-Karon Municipality, saw the line of buoys section off some 50 rai of corals off Laem Sai, at the north end of the beach.

In total, about 100 people joined together to install the buoys, DMCR Region officer Pornlerd Kaiklaew told The Phuket News.

“The buoys were installed to protect the corals from being damaged by boat anchors dropped in the area, and to provide tourists with a safe place to swim,” he explained.

“The corals had been previously damaged by boat anchors, and we wanted to make sure that no longer happened,” Mr Pornlerd said.

“The area is very important, it has many different specifies of corals that need to be protected,” he said.