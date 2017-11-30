The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Bungling Phuket restobar burglars make off with empty cash register

PHUKET: The owner of the Eat & Talk restobar in Chalong Ms Julia Baranova has confirmed to The Phuket News today (Nov 30) that the restaurant and bar was broken into at an unknown time last night, with the burglars oddly taking nothing but an empty cash register.

Shela Riva

Thursday 30 November 2017, 11:57AM

Despite there being valuables inside the property, the burglars only made of with an empty cash register. Photo: Julia Baranova
Despite there being valuables inside the property, the burglars only made of with an empty cash register. Photo: Julia Baranova

“It is very strange that they only took an old, and very heavy cash register. We have laptops, sound equipment, and other electronics,” said Ms Baranova.

“The windows have been broken, that is how they got in.

“We do not have CCTV so have no idea what time this happened or what they look like. We are usually closed on Wednesdays, so it could have been during the day yesterday. However, I doubt it as we have neighbours and Chao Fah East is a very busy street,” she explained.

“Chalong police have been notified. They were here at 8:15am today (Nov 30) and said they will be back to take fingerprints and footprints later in the day.

C and C Marine

“It is not a very huge loss, but the main thing is that the feeling of safety is gone,” said Ms Baranova.

“There is a security guard for Fisherman’s Way housing, but he might have been sleeping or something… It was probably very easy for the burglars,” she said.

“This area is usually known as being a very safe place,” she added.

 

 
Roadhouse | 01 December 2017 - 12:24:35

"There is security at fisherman's way, but he was probably sleeping or something" Noooooooooooooooo, 555

