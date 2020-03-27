THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bundesliga big four pledge financial aid for rivals, Leeds players defer wages

Bundesliga big four pledge financial aid for rivals, Leeds players defer wages

FOOTBALL: Four of Germany’s biggest football clubs have pledged 20 million euros (716 million baht) to help Bundesliga rivals facing financial difficulty in the coronavirus crisis, the German Football League (DFL) announced yesterday (Mar 26).

Football
By AFP

Friday 27 March 2020, 03:15PM

‘Solidarity not an empty word’ says German league boss Christian Seifert. Photo: AFP

‘Solidarity not an empty word’ says German league boss Christian Seifert. Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig - all of whom qualified for this season’s Champions League - said they would make the funds available for crisis-hit clubs in the top two German divisions, which are run by the DFL.

“This decision underlines the fact that solidarity is not an empty word in the Bundesliga,” said DFL president Christian Seifert.

“The DFL is very grateful to the four Champions League participants.”

The four clubs will forego 12.5 million euros of their remaining share of next season’s TV rights revenues, and add a further 7.5 million euros from their own reserves.

The DFL itself will be responsible for deciding how the money is distributed among clubs in the top two divisions.

“In these difficult times, it is important that the stronger shoulders support the weaker shoulders. We want to show that football stands together,” said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

“We always said that we wanted to show solidarity when clubs fall into difficulty due to this extraordinary situation and through no fault of their own,” said his Dortmund counterpart Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The Dortmund CEO had previously caused outrage by arguing that clubs who had made “financial and sporting mistakes” in recent years should not be bailed out by richer rivals.

In a country where few clubs are financed by billionaire investors, many Bundesliga stalwarts are concerned for their futures in the crisis.

Players at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen have offered to forego wages in order to ease the financial burden on the club, while Schalke’s head of marketing Alexander Jobst has said that “the existence of the club” is at stake.

With the league suspended until at least the end of April, most clubs are hoping that the season can be played out behind closed doors in the summer to avoid severe losses in TV revenues.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness warned yesterday that if no games were held before the end of the year, “the league’s entire basis of existence will be threatened”.

“Right now, solidarity needs to be lived, not just talked about,” Hoeness told Kicker magazine.

Leeds players and coaches defer wages to save other staff

Meanwhile, in England, Leeds United’s players and coaches, including Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa, have agreed to defer their wages “for the foreseeable future” to ensure all non-football staff at the club can be paid.

Leeds were on the brink of ending a 16-year wait to return to the lucrative Premier League before football was suspended across England until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club said the lack of income would cost “several million pounds each month”.

“Leeds United can confirm that the players, coaching staff and senior management team have volunteered to take a wage deferral for the foreseeable future to ensure that all non-football staff at Elland Road and Thorp Arch (training ground) can be paid and the integrity of the business can be maintained during these uncertain times,” Leeds said in a statement.

“It is important that we all work together to find a way that the club can push through this period and end the season in the way we all hope we can,” the statement added.

Director of football Victor Orta praised the players’ show of unity for the rest of the club’s employees.

“My players have demonstrated an incredible sense of unity and togetherness and I am proud of their actions,” said Orta. “To Marcelo and his staff and all of the players, we thank them for putting our wider team first.”

Leeds lead the Championship by a point from West Brom, but have a seven-point advantage over third-placed Fulham in the race to secure the two automatic promotion places.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon Postponement
Thai leagues shutdown extended to May 2
BISP swimmers show progress at Club Champs
Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 will keep 2021 spots
World champion Joshua in self-isolation after meeting Prince Charles
McGregor gives one million euros for protective hospital equipment
Football joins fight to kick coronavirus
Fury-Wilder rematch postponed
Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic
Palace star Zaha offers health staff free accommodation
Born in Brazil, trained in Thailand, signed by Benfica
Formula One ‘fully expect’ season to start with revised calendar
Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League
Aussie Rules suspends season for at least two months over virus
Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

Safest place in Asia? We have seen lying, prevaricating and the left hand not knowing what the right...(Read More)

Seven more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 41

very useful information to know what areas they have been frequenting thank you...(Read More)

Phuket Town vendor charged for price-gouging on hand sanitiser

I would fine him the difference in price for each bottle in his possession,this is a time to help ea...(Read More)

Four Chinese tourists neglect PPHO rules, detained by police

I would fine them heavily and get them on the next flight to China,they are high risk,you try doing ...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

Synergy in this case means not having too many aircraft types that means it is difficult to substit...(Read More)

Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

As predictable, the virus is increasing now rapidly all over Thailand. That 'soft lock down'...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

Wearing masks is effective, that's why health care professionals need them more than the public....(Read More)

Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

“We should control ourselves instead of being forced to by the state,” he said." Alas, hum...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

Has to be self request as there's zero chance the BIB will enforce it, they can't even enfor...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

He's probably in charge of road safety too, comes up with the same failed idea every year in the...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
The LifeCo Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Singha
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 