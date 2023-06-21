Zonezi Properties
Bumper turnout for Phuket Surf Contest

SURFING: This weekend’s “Phuket Surf Contest 2023” promises to be a fantastic occasion after organisers today (June 21) confirmed bumper particpation for the three-day event.

Surfing
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 June 2023, 03:53PM

Image: Thailand Surfing Federation

Thailand Surfing Federation (TSF) said in an official announcement that it is thrilled to announce the successful closure of the registration for the event, with a total of 153 surfers from 14 countries across the globe confirmed to take part.

This diverse and international participation underscores the event’s global appeal and the unifying spirit of the surfing community, TSF said.

Breaking down the categories, there are 78 competitors in the Men’s Shortboard division, 53 in the Men’s Longboard, 19 in the Women’s Shortboard, and 21 in the Women’s Longboard.

Participants come from a wide range of countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Israel, France, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Russia, Brazil, Australia, and Hong Kong.

The heat draw for the Phuket Surf Contest 2023 will be published tomorrow, TSF said. High-performing surfers from the recent Khao Lak Surf Festival 2023, held last weekend (June 16-18), have earned their spot in the second round for both the Men’s Shortboard and Longboard divisions. This decision, however, is contingent on the discretion of the contest director and judging team given the need to complete the contest within three days, TSF explained.

Cash prizes will be distributed in each category at the following amounts: B20,000 for the first place in the men’s and women’s longboard and shortboard competition; B15,000 for second place in both classes and B10,000 for the third place finishers.

The highly anticipated Phuket Surf Contest 2023 will take place at the beautiful Kata Beach in the southwest of the island. It promises to be an exciting event that fuses exhilarating competition, camaraderie, and the captivating natural beauty of Phuket.

The event opens Friday (June 23) until Sunday (June 25). As with last weekend’s event in Khao Lak, there will be an organised beach clean up effort after the awards ceremony, thus demonstrating TSF’s commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation. There will also be live musical entertainment, food and beverage stalls and demonstrations of local street art throughout the three days.

TSF said in its announcement that it extends its deepest gratitude to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for their steadfast support in organising this event. Their contributions are invaluable to the growth and promotion of surfing in Thailand.

TSF concluded by saying they look forward to welcoming competitors and spectators to an unforgettable display of talent and sportsmanship at the Phuket Surf Contest 2023.

