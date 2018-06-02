FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Bulgaria’s rose surplus crushes petal prices

BULGARIA: Everything is not coming up roses for Bulgaria’s petal traders.

agriculture economics

Saturday 2 June 2018, 03:03PM

Rose producers stand in front of rose petals as they block a main road near the city of Kazanlak between the capital Sofia and city of Burgas on May 19, 2018 during a protest against the decrease in rose petals price. Photo: Ivan Yanev / AFP

A particularly abundant harvest this year has sent the price of Bulgarian rose petals crashing, leaving producers in the Rose Valley in the Balkans fearing for their livelihoods.

On May 19, a group of rose growers protested in the town of Kazanlak in the heart of the valley, scattering delicate pink rose petals on the roads in a bid to shed light on their plight.

The lush Bulgarian rose is a gorgeous flower whose essential oil is used to make perfumes, face creams and body lotions all around the world.

Bulgaria, alongside Turkey, Iran and Morocco, is one of the world’s largest rose oil producers.

Bulgaria’s temperate climate and alluvial soils provide the ideal conditions for growing the best plant, the Damask Rose.

In recent years, a kilogram of rose petals was sold at between 4 and 6 leva (B75.83 and B113.74). This year, the price per kilogram has plummeted to 1.3 leva (B24.64), Agriculture Minister Rumen Porozhanov said last week.

Bulgaria produces some 1,500kg of rose oil each year.

QSI International School Phuket

That may not seem like much, except that it takes a whopping 3,500kg of rose petals in order to produce a single kilo of the prized essential oil.

Each kilo of rose oil sells for around 6,000 euros (B223,133).

Porozhanov said Bulgaria will harvest 16,000 tons of rose petals this season – 25% more than 2017, after an increase in rose farmland and a warm winter.

“This quantity exceeds the capacity of distilleries, some of which have not opened yet after they were saturated with last year’s harvests,” the minister told Bulgaria’s public broadcaster BNT.

He also pledged to introduce subsidies for rose farmers affected by the surplus, as he announced a proposal to draft a law to defend the country’s producers.

Some exporters mix Bulgarian essential oil with oils imported from Turkey or Iran, endangering the national trade, the minister said.

 

 

