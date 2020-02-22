THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Budget requested for phase two of Phuket Town Flood Prevention project

PHUKET: Authorities have requested an additional budget from the government to allow work to commence on the second phase of the Phuket Town Flood Prevention project.

constructionenvironmentweather
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 February 2020, 02:11PM

Deputy Minister of Interior, Songsak Thongsri, inspects progress of the Phuket Town Flood Prevention project at Suan Luang on Thursday (Feb 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Deputy Minister of Interior, Songsak Thongsri, being interviewed by press at the site. Photo: PR

Deputy Minister of Interior, Songsak Thongsri, addressing the crowd. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Construction work at Suan Luang, part of phase one of the Phuket Town Flood Prevention project. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

This follows a visit the Deputy Minister of Interior, Songsak Thongsri, paid to the project at Suan Luang (King’s Park) on Thursday (Feb 20) for an update on progress and to ensure everything is on track to be completed by the October deadline.

This inspection is to follow up on the progress of the project and an opportunity to meet relevant people, in order to make sure the project will be finished in time, and the budget was used reasonably,” commented Mr Songsak.

Also present at the inspection were Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan; Public Works and Town Planning and Country Planning Department (DPT) Phuket Office Chief Sommit Somboon; Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning in Bangkok (DPT) inspector Suwapong Poonakpunt; Phuket City Deputy Mayor Thawon Jiraphattanasopon, and other relevant officers.

The project started on April 18, 2016 and is scheduled to be completed on Oct 21 this year. Currently, about 44% of Phase 1 is complete.

Deputy Mayor Thawon explained, “The government granted Phuket City Municipality a budget of B517.6 million to solve flooding issues and to improve the drainage system in Phuket Town.

On March 31, 2016, the Ministry of Interior contracted the construction company Auang Sea Heang Co Ltd to complete the works. There was a small detail change to the contract in 2018 but it is scheduled to be finished by Oct 21,” Mr Thawon confirmed.

Phase two

Planning for phase two of the project is now underway and Deputy Mayor Thawon confirmed a request for funds has been made.

We have now filed a request for additional budget for phase two which consists of eight sub-projects, he said”

He declined to reveal the phase two budget cost, stating only: “We hope the budget will be approved.”

DPT inspector Mr Suwapong explained that the second phase of the project includes two parts divided into 13 sub-projects as follows:

Part 1: Drainage system quality development project, including 10 sub-projects.

1. Weir building in Klong Bang Yai

2. Weir building in Klong Ruamjai

3. Drainage system building in Suan Luang

4. Drainage system building in Klong Lad

5. Drainage system building in Klong Saen Suk

6. Drainage system building in Klong Ruamjai

7. Drainage system building in the second part of Klong Ruamjai

8. Drainage system building near Amphoe Rd

9. Drainage system building in Klong Bang Yai

10. Drainage system building in Klong Thaklaeng

Part 2: Water pumping station building project, including three sub-projects.

1. Water pumping station building near Klong Bangyai

2. Water pumping station building near Klong Saensuk

3. Water pumping station building near Klong Ruamjai

Mr Suwapong explained that once the project was completed, people in Phuket Town will not experience flooding anymore.

