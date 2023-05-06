British International School, Phuket
Buddhist monk charged with embezzling B180 million

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A former monk, Phra Ajarn Khom Abhivaro, has been arrested along with two others on charges of embezzling B180 million from Wat Pha Dhammakiri, where the monk was based, in Nakhon Ratchasima.

police
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 7 May 2023, 09:00AM

Seized cash on show during May 6 press conference. Photo: CIB

Mr Khom, 39, who achieved fame as a meditation expert and had many high-profile followers, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, said Maj Gen Montri Thetkhan, the Crime Suppression Division commander, who is under the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), on Saturday (May 6), reports Bangkok Post.

Arrested with him were Wutthima, a former Phra Mor, 38, and Juthathip, 35 (surnames withheld). A police source said the arrests took place last week.

The same source said that Mr Khom was also found to have engaged in sexual activity. As a result, he voluntarily left the monkhood on May 1.

The CIB began its investigation after the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) said it suspected the monk of collecting some temple donations for his own use, said Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the CIB.

One donation was reportedly made through Mr Wutthima, a former abbot, who then passed the cash on to Miss Juthathip, Mr Khom’s sister.

Miss Juthathip put the sum into Mr Khom’s bank account, while other cash donations amounting to B51mn were stored in foam boxes and suitcases at her house. The money has been seized by the police.

The investigation also found another transaction of B130mn that Mr Khom had managed to carve out from a temple donation. In total, he had embezzled at least B180mn from the temple, the police source said.

The suspects face charges of embezzlement and abuse of office. Miss Juthathip was also charged with receiving stolen goods, added Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.

Mr Khom graduated from Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, Wang Noi Campus, in Ayutthaya, before moving to Nakhon Ratchasima and establishing the Dhammakiri monastic residence, which was later upgraded to a temple.

He was known as a meditation expert, and many famous people came to be his followers and understudies.

Kurt | 07 May 2023 - 09:39:00 

Sized cash, and sure more what is not yet discovered shows how stupid the 'high-profile' followers are. Better spend money on the Thai poor instead of 300,000 unemployed who are dressed in a robe and keep their facial expression publically serious but out of sight enjoy life inside their 'firms/holy places'. Regular financial checks of monks money shuffling seems to be needed!

 

