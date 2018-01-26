MUAY THAI: Sombat Banchamek, better known as Buakaw, one of the most famous Muay Thai fighters on an international scale, has complained about pirate products in China bearing his name, the name of his gym and his product logo.

Friday 26 January 2018, 10:06AM

The picture was posted in the Facebook page of Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek, who complains about copyright violations of his products in China. Photos: Banchamek Gym / Facebook

He expressed his frustration on his Facebook page and asked his fans to share the message, so that it reaches people in China.

“Pirate products of Buakaw and Banchamek Gym were made in China without authorisation... We inform all fans and customers that if you buy products from these people or shops, you are buying pirate products and supporting cheating people,” the 36-year-old fighter wrote.

People sought and obtained copyright in China for the Banchamek logo seen on those products without seeking his permission, Buakaw said.

He and partners had therefore decided to replace the logo. Buakaw said they had already registered their new logo in China and other countries and would launch it today (Jan 26).

Buakaw asked his viewers to follow his updates from the official Facebook and Weibo pages of the Banchamek Gym.

