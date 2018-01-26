The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Buakaw complains his products, logo pirated in China

MUAY THAI: Sombat Banchamek, better known as Buakaw, one of the most famous Muay Thai fighters on an international scale, has complained about pirate products in China bearing his name, the name of his gym and his product logo.

Bangkok Post

Friday 26 January 2018, 10:06AM

The picture was posted in the Facebook page of Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek, who complains about copyright violations of his products in China. Photos: Banchamek Gym / Facebook
The picture was posted in the Facebook page of Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek, who complains about copyright violations of his products in China. Photos: Banchamek Gym / Facebook

He expressed his frustration on his Facebook page and asked his fans to share the message, so that it reaches people in China.

“Pirate products of Buakaw and Banchamek Gym were made in China without authorisation... We inform all fans and customers that if you buy products from these people or shops, you are buying pirate products and supporting cheating people,” the 36-year-old fighter wrote.

People sought and obtained copyright in China for the Banchamek logo seen on those products without seeking his permission, Buakaw said.

He and partners had therefore decided to replace the logo. Buakaw said they had already registered their new logo in China and other countries and would launch it today (Jan 26).

cachet resort dewa phuket

Buakaw asked his viewers to follow his updates from the official Facebook and Weibo pages of the Banchamek Gym.

Read original story here.

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Five Phuket tour boat drivers charged in random pier inspections

Read the article..."Then all information and evidence required will be presented to the Tourism Business Licences office" Somewhat premature...(Read More)

Korean tourist dies during island trip off Phuket

yep...I agree...no-one should be allowed to swim in the water at any beach or anywhere else. ...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

Wow there is a first for Phuket. The Thai airways plane was back in service within hours? Did they not spray the tail logo with black paint and spray ...(Read More)

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

And still the mother of all expats makes incorrect assertions....(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

Decline, lie, not available. And it all goes over, in thai thinking. That this aircraft was allowed just within hours to take off again with a full...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

Even thai air aviation matters are now covered up by Thai Authorities, unless The Aviation Herald reports No critical failure, minor damage? In inte...(Read More)

Five Phuket tour boat drivers charged in random pier inspections

Instead to focus of few injured and dead tourists with the tour boat operators, it would be better as well to regulate all foreigners renting motorcyc...(Read More)

Korean tourist dies during island trip off Phuket

Very strange the Chalong police took a photo of a witness in the station. Not appropriate at all. ...(Read More)

Work to correct Phuket’s ‘improper’ temple erections hits halfway mark

If peoples feelings and sensitivities were not a point by building this improper structures, why should it be a point when removing it now ? And,.....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.