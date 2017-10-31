“The bus’ engine was very old. It broke down inside the underpass causing some congestion until just before the Naka temple and Weekend Market,” said Capt Siripong.
“But we quickly diverted the rest of the traffic to use the normal roads above the underpass, so the traffic was not affected too badly. However, the cars already inside the tunnel were stuck.
“The thing was that other vehicles kept moving around the broken down bus, so it was very difficult to move it out of the underpass.
“The tow truck needed to move the bus also took a while to arrive. Altogether the process took from 7:15pm until 8:20pm, so over an hour,” said Capt Siripong.
“The bus looked so new on the outside, but the engine was a different story.
“So many of these buses are like that,” he added with a laugh.
There were no injuries caused by the incident, confirmed Capt Siripong.
Be the first to comment.