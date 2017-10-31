The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Broken down bus in Phuket underpass causes hour-long congestion

PHUKET: A tour bus whose engine failed on the northbound lane of the Darasamut Underpass at 7:15pm last night (Oct 30) caused a tailbacks and a blockage of cars for over an hour, Capt Siripong Wongsonpet of the Wichit Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Oct 31).

police, transport,

Shela Riva

Tuesday 31 October 2017, 10:31AM

The bus breaking down caused large tailbacks and congestion. Photo: Wichit Police
The bus breaking down caused large tailbacks and congestion. Photo: Wichit Police

“The bus’ engine was very old. It broke down inside the underpass causing some congestion until just before the Naka temple and Weekend Market,” said Capt Siripong.

“But we quickly diverted the rest of the traffic to use the normal roads above the underpass, so the traffic was not affected too badly. However, the cars already inside the tunnel were stuck.

“The thing was that other vehicles kept moving around the broken down bus, so it was very difficult to move it out of the underpass.

“The tow truck needed to move the bus also took a while to arrive. Altogether the process took from 7:15pm until 8:20pm, so over an hour,” said Capt Siripong.

KMM Services

“The bus looked so new on the outside, but the engine was a different story.

“So many of these buses are like that,” he added with a laugh.

There were no injuries caused by the incident, confirmed Capt Siripong.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

Someone missed the irony in the previous post. I think the intention was to poke fun at those readers who consistently post here insisting that Thaila...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

" Gotta laugh at the fools who know nothing of police work and the legal reasons for bail," as I am a "fool" could you enlighten m...(Read More)

Leap from out of control Phuket cement truck saves driver

Gotta laugh at fools who only take part of someones comment, then interpret they own misguided way......(Read More)

Leap from out of control Phuket cement truck saves driver

Gotta laugh at the fools who have nothing better to do than troll every comment!...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

Sadly someone didn't recognize an ironic comment,but glad to see that he has the right attitude....(Read More)

Volunteer lifeguards rescue tourist family from invisible Phuket rip currents

We all know that the Phuket officials with drums and trompets informed all Phuket inhabitants/tourists that no beach visitor has to worry. To all, be...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

"Congratulations to Mr.Thanawut and his son for their successful trip to Bangkok and thanks to ..{name withheld due to privacy reasons} for cover...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

So far, it is not about 'changing thai laws to fulfil 'foreign expectations'. 1: It is the way RTP handles the affair. 2: That a mental...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

Why should Thailand change its laws to cater to you? Would you expect the laws of your country to be changed to make sense to Thais. It's this sor...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

When will Thailand change his laws/punishments in a way where it makes sense to the expats/experts here? Same can be said for the police work.If they ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.