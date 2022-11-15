Chef’s Market
Broadcast fees drop ‘by a little’

FOOTBALL: Football’s global governing body Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has agreed to drop the price of the broadcasting rights for the 2022 World Cup “by a little”, according to Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Kongsak Yodmanee.

FootballWorld-Cup
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 15 November 2022, 09:23AM

Trairat Viriyasirikul (left), the acting secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, and Sports Authority of Thailand Governor Kongsak Yodmanee, show the memorandum of understanding on a financial contribution to buy the rights to broadcast World Cup matches. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

That said, Mr Kongsak said FIFA’s dropped price was still above SAT’s budget of B1.1 billion, which the SAT simply couldn’t afford, reports the Bangkok Post.

As a result, the SAT is hoping FIFA would lower the price further, especially considering the price offered to Thai authorities is “on the higher side” compared to prices offered to Thailand’s neighbouring countries.

FIFA had initially asked for about B1.6bn in exchange for the broadcasting rights for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the national sports agency yesterday (Nov 14) to allocate B600 million towards the cost of broadcasting this year’s World Cup matches.

The MoU was signed by Mr Kongsak and acting NBTC secretary-general Trairat Viriyasirikul, who emphasised the agencies’ commitment to try and broadcast the tournament on free-to-air TV in Thailand, but neither the NBTC chief nor Mr Kongsak made clear how the country would find the rest of the money.

The financial support from the telecom regulator comes - controversially - from its research and development fund.

Blue Tree Phuket

The NBTC has been criticised by academics and even some board members for wrongly using the fund after Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon guaranteed on Nov 2 to air the tournament live in Thailand.

However, some board members disagreed and called on the NBTC Office to conduct a study on whether the proposal will be economically viable, raising concerns in regards to sufficient liquidity as it only had about B2bn left in the budget.

The month-long tournament will kick off on Sunday (Nov 20) with the opening match between host nation Qatar and Ecuador. The tournament runs until the final on Dec 18, with 32 teams contesting in 64 matches for the most prestigious trophy in football.

Football fans in Thailand are keeping their fingers crossed that a deal can be reached for the rights purchase.

Mr Trairast said the NBTC hoped its support would give all Thais an opportunity to watch all the games.

