Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Britons secure berth in America’s Cup challenger final

Britons secure berth in America’s Cup challenger final

SAILING: Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK overcame a pre-race gear failure to beat Luna Rossa on the final cross in a thriller on Auckland harbour yesterday (Jan 23) to qualify unbeaten for the final of the America’s Cup challenger series.

Sailing
By AFP

Sunday 24 January 2021, 12:00PM

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (L) competes against INEOS Team UK during the round robin three, race two of the Prada Cup 2021, the challengers series of the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland yesterday (Jan 23). Photo: AFP.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (L) competes against INEOS Team UK during the round robin three, race two of the Prada Cup 2021, the challengers series of the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland yesterday (Jan 23). Photo: AFP.

The lead changed nine times in the first fully competitive match-race in a series disrupted in the early rounds by weather vagaries and a spectacular crash involving American Magic.

“That was one for the fans,” British legend Ainslie said.

Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history, is on record as saying he would willingly trade his Olympic medals - four gold and one silver - to be the first Briton to win the America’s Cup.

But he said there were some tense moments before the Luna Rossa race, which was delayed 80 minutes - first by a wind change forcing a reset of the course, and then a hydraulic fault requiring makeshift repairs on INEOS.

“We were on the back foot. We were missing one of the key settings for the power of the boat so the guys did an awesome job getting us around the track in one piece and getting the win,” Ainslie said, describing the final cross as being “about as close as you want to get”.

With the finish line in sight and Italian entry Luna Rossa holding the right of way, Ainslie managed to keep INEOS in front.

Luna Rossa protested but the race officials ruled Ainslie had maintained the legal distance between the two yachts.

INEOS was written off as the yacht least likely to succeed after failing to win a race in a pre-Christmas shakedown regatta involving the high-tech yachts which fly above the water balanced on foil arms.

But since the competition proper began, it has won all five of its races.

Luna Rossa and American Magic, which is still undergoing repairs, will now race off in a best-of-seven semi-final series with the winner racing INEOS Team UK in a best-of-13 contest.

The winner then faces defenders Team New Zealand from March 6 to 21 for the America’s Cup.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

McGregor knocked out by Poirier in stunning UFC upset
Ratchanok eliminated from Thailand Open
MotoGP season to start with two races in Qatar
Ratchanok reaches badminton semi-finals
Manchester City turn on the style to join title race
Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run ended by Burnley
Ratchanok, Pornpawee advance to quarter-finals
Pogba fires Man Utd back to Premier League summit
Leicester beat lacklustre Chelsea to go top
Ratchanok smashes idol Nehwal
Asia snatch victory in series thriller at the ACG
Tough openers for Thai singles stars
Man Utd stay top after Liverpool draw, Man City up to second
Doubles title a bright spot for Thais
‘Flying’ yachts flail in America’s Cup challenge

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

@maverick. I didn't read in this story about localities doing it themselves. I guess you are...(Read More)

‘Mother dolphin’ taken into care, ‘son dolphin’ now missing

Mother dolphin take into care. What does that mean for baby dolphin that is now alone in open water?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A jab for health, hygiene and safety

If the 'exodus' of 40,000 out-of-province workers turn into a 'in-xodus', than all t...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

@Svcoquette " Stuck here? " Can you explain that one please?...(Read More)

Concerns as COVID shifts learning online

Well, we read in Thai press so much now about the sudden worries of MP's and businessmen about t...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

...And pay 50% Q-costs. Try this out 4 weeks February, including Chinese NY. ASQL hotels not think a...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

Just red in BP that Phuket considers to ease restrictions for BKK and Samut Prakan. That are worse e...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

All people living in Phuket will have had to have had vaccine. Not the second rate Chinese one. If ...(Read More)

Survey highlights tourism concerns

i see nothing here to help any of the foreign owned small business, They still have to employee loca...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

October?? October?? There won't be anything left open in Phuket by October!! People here still t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dewa Phuket Resort
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura

 