PATTAYA: A British national was arrested yesterday (Jan 8) in connection with the death of a woman who fell from a condominium in the nude in the resort city.

Tuesday 9 January 2018, 09:25AM

Briton Reece Vella is taken to Pattaya Police Station for interrogation after he was arrested at a bar in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province, yesterday (Jan 8). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Chonburi police chief Maj Gen Nanthachart Supamongkol said Reece Vella was detained at a bar in Bang Lamung district in Pattaya on three charges.

The 25-year-old man was accused of theft, overstaying his visa and carelessness leading to the death of others.

The arrest followed the death of Wannipha Chanhuathon, 26, who fell from the fifth storey of a condominium on Saturday (Jan 6). She was seriously injured after the plunge and later succumbed to the wounds.

The charges were filed after authorities found on him the mobile phone of the dead beer bar worker. Immigration data also showed he overstayed in the country and the footage of CCTV at the condominium showed him with Ms Wannipha.

Vella denied all charges.

Maj Gen Nanthachart claimed the Briton said he was in the same room with Ms Wannipha but did not realise that the woman fell from the room until he came out of the bathroom.

After knowing that Ms Wannipha had fallen, he panicked and got out of the condo with her mobile phone, the officer added.

Maj Gen Nanthachart said police were collecting more evidence to substantiate the charges.

Read original story here.