THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

British woman faced 2yrs in Dubai prison for Facebook post

DUBAI: A British woman faced up to two years in prison in Dubai or a fine of up to Dh260,000 (B2.27 million) for a Facebook post that she wrote in the UK branding her ex-husband’s new wife a ‘horse’.

policeimmigrationcrime
By Poria Mermand

Thursday 25 April 2019, 04:21PM

Laleh Shahravesh, was convicted in Dubai for a Facebook post written in Britain calling her ex-husband’s new wife a horse. Photo: Facebook / Detained In Dubai

Laleh Shahravesh, was convicted in Dubai for a Facebook post written in Britain calling her ex-husband’s new wife a horse. Photo: Facebook / Detained In Dubai

Laleh Shahravesh, 55, from London, was arrested on March 10 when she and her daughter Paris, 14, flew to Dubai airport to attend the funeral of her ex-husband, Pedro Manuel Coreia Dos Santos, one week after he died from a heart attack, aged 51.

They were held for 12 hours before Ms Shahravesh’s passport was seized, according to Detained In Dubai group.

The teenager, who had recently lost her father and was now without her mother, returned to Britain and wrote to the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, pleading, “I have not seen my mother in 23 days, and with every passing day, I feel less hopeful of her return.

“I ask kindly: please, please return my mother’s passport, and let her come home.”

Ms Shahravesh had been married to Mr Dos Santos for 18 years and they lived together in Dubai for eight months before she returned to Britain with their daughter.

A few months later, in 2016, she unexpectedly received divorce papers and realised from photos on Facebook that Pedro had remarried.

In one Facebook post, which she wrote in Britain, she said, “I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you. You left me for this horse.”

She explained that she had no idea he was getting married again, and so soon after their own marriage broke down.

“I reacted badly. I lashed out and wrote two unpleasant comments about his new wife on his Facebook page.”

Ms Shahravesh’s posts, written in Persian, were reported by Pedro’s new wife, Samah Al Hammadi, 42, from Tunisia, according to Detained In Dubai.

As Ms Hammadi was in Dubai when the posts were written, Ms Shahravesh was liable under the UAE’s strict cybercrime laws.

Detained In Dubai, who campaigned for Ms Shahravesh's release, were made aware by legal representatives that the Brit faced two years in prison or a Dh260,000 fine.

QSI International School Phuket

Radha Stirling, chief executive of Detained In Dubai, said Ms Hammadi had since posted on Facebook that she was considering retracting her complaint out of respect for Paris.

“We are delighted to hear that the complainant is considering dropping the charges, however, it should never have become such an issue because the Dubai prosecution should not have allowed it to escalate as far as it has,” Ms Stirling said.

In her letter to Sheikh Mohammed, Paris said, “I cannot emphasise enough how scared I felt, especially after losing my father just a week before, as I was having to worry about losing my mother as well.

“Yet even though I felt terrified on the day that we arrived, the sick feeling in my stomach only became worse.”

She said her crying mother had been yelled at by police and was forced to sign a document in Arabic which she did not understand, and that her mother’s arrest had left her “without the closure that I had wished to gain from attending my father’s funeral”.

Jeremy Hunt, the British Foreign Secretary, told reporters in Luxembourg that the Government was “concerned” by the situation and that Ms Shahravesh was getting the best possible service from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

The case attracted widespread international attention and British tabloid journalists were buzzing around the Dubai Court on April 11, taking photos of Ms Shahravesh, who was visibly upset.

Judge Mohamed Mustafa Ibrahim Khalil said the case should be resolved quickly given the international attention it had attracted.

Finally, after holding Ms Shahravesh for more than a month in Dubai, the judge issued his decision, convicting her of a misdemeanour and imposed a fine of Dh3,000 (B26,000).

The judge had initially adjourned the case but decided to hurry it through due to the image that was being portrayed of the country internationally.

Ironically, the UAE is heavily promoting 2019 as its ‘Year of Tolerance’, with Sheikh Mohammed stating, “We want the UAE to be the global reference point for a tolerant culture, via its policies, laws and practices.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese scam call centre busted in Chalong
Guyanese man, 62, arrested in Phuket for age-old ‘black money scam’
Hunt begins after Ukrainian passport used in B450k rental motorbike theft
Russian arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice
Frenchwoman deported for vaping
11 Russians among 15 foreigners facing deportation for working illegally
Failed Phuket restaurateur Ugolini arrested on B280mn tax evasion, fraud
Visa crackdown to stay
Police bust ‘brain-for-hire’ syndicate
Swedish national arrested in Phuket, to be deported again
Cops take new tack as crime goes global
Fake goods raid hits 25 stores in Patong, B42mn in goods seized
Extortion suspect arrested
Over 1,000 arrested in Phuket ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ clampdown
Syrian, Egyptian arrested in Patong for overstay

 

Phuket community
Tour boats blamed for widespread reef damage

Timo hit the nail on the head, and all the warnings of environmental degradation continuously fall o...(Read More)

Chinese Consul General meets Phuket Governor to discuss tourist safety

"“I am very happy to hear that the Thai government has made the safety of Chinese tourists a ...(Read More)

Governor pushes water-shortage solutions

"“We will not charge residents any costs for emergency water provdied,” the governor assure...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

"Pascale one wonders why the cereal(sic) is allowed. Emails to the Editor get no reply. I think...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

"talking is so much easier.Always the same," hope to see you there, getting your hands dir...(Read More)

Army starts rolling in emergency water supply to Phuket

"Col Santi explained, “Lt Gen Pornsak learned that local residents in Phuket were now in trou...(Read More)

Hunted seastead couple ‘traced to Tarutao’

Fake news by thai authorities. The US-Thai couple didn't build, tugged, and anchored the floati...(Read More)

Army starts rolling in emergency water supply to Phuket

I thought the Gov said there was NO drought so why is the Army turning up with water tankers. Don...(Read More)

Army starts rolling in emergency water supply to Phuket

Finally army has taken over from a governor who still denies there is a water crisis on Phuket. Besi...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

Interesting mental output at 5.16. Fascinating with all those dots and half finished sentences,but w...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Trash Fashion Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket

 