British woman escapes serious injury as car slams into tree

British woman escapes serious injury as car slams into tree

PHUKET: A British woman escaped serious injury when the car she was driving spun off the road near the Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu last night and caught fire after slamming backwards into a tree last night (Sept 8).

transportaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 9 September 2019, 12:00PM

The Chevrolet Trailblazer caught fire after it slammed into the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Somchai Nuboon of the Kathu Police was notified of the accident at 8:20pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the driver, named by police as British national Emma Sen, 50, in a state of emotional distress but with only minor physical injuries.

The car, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, however, was completely gutted by the fire.

According to the report, Ms Sen may have been under medication at the time of the accident, which occurred after a domestic dispute.

Ms Sen was taken to Kathu Police Station for questioning.

She is expected to return today as police continue their investigation into the accident, Col Somchai noted in his report.

 

