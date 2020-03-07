Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

British visitor is latest COVID-19 case

British visitor is latest COVID-19 case

BANGKOK: A British man, 43, is the latest and 48th local case of COVID-19 coronavirus disease infection, and a Thai worker returning from South Korea is also suspected of having caught the virus, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday (Mar 6).

COVID-19Coronavirustourismtransport
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 7 March 2020, 09:03AM

People queue to buy face masks from a Commerce Ministry vehicle at Klong Toey market in Klong Toey district of Bangkok on Friday, as the Public Health Ministry announced a new case of Covid-19 infection. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

People queue to buy face masks from a Commerce Ministry vehicle at Klong Toey market in Klong Toey district of Bangkok on Friday, as the Public Health Ministry announced a new case of Covid-19 infection. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

Dr Sukhum Karnchanapimai, permanent secretary for health, said the British business consultant left London on Feb 28 and changed planes in Hong Kong on Feb 29 before arriving in Thailand. He was in Hong Kong for about eight hours.

On Tuesday he sought treatment for a fever and chest phlegm at a private hospital. He was referred to the Central Chest Institute of Thailand in Nonthaburi province.

This raised the number of local COVID-19 cases to 48, of which 31 had fully recovered while 16 others remained at hospitals, one seriously ill, and one had died.

Dr Sukhum also said a Thai woman who was an informal worker in South Korea and returned to Thailand had tested positive for COVID-19 at one laboratory, and doctors were waiting for her test result from another laboratory for confirmation.

Thanyapura Health 360

The woman was detected with a fever at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday and was sent to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi, he said.

Patients under investigation numbered 4,023, 59% of whom had fully recovered and mostly suffered from seasonal influenza. The other 1,631 remained at hospitals.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Quarantine ‘recommended’ but enforcement unclear
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Over 2,000 on cruise banned from Phuket over coronavirus! Thailand to quarantine visitors? || March 6
Phuket-Samui flights among Bangkok Airways cancellations
Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket
Phuket Bike Week ‘postponed’
Low number of live turtles in latest Phuket hatching raises concern
Full moon party cancelled due to COVID-19 threat
China’s Shenzhen bans eating of cats and dogs in response to COVID-19
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok
Patong Songkran official events cancelled
Government publishes ‘danger zone’ six list
Four dead as domestic dispute turns ugly
Ex-deputy premier Plodprasop jailed
TAT clarifies virus ‘risk country’ self-quarantine requirements
Planned Phuket ’airport expressway’ to cost B1.39bn per kilometre

 

Phuket community
Quarantine ‘recommended’ but enforcement unclear

Macau no longer has a single case. This is madness....(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

Return of 5000 undocumented thai from Korea? Red in BP that there are 209, 980 Thai working in Korea...(Read More)

Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket

At last the idiots in charge may be showing some common sense...(Read More)

Anutin: COVID-19 drugs supply adequate for now

Is thai minister Autin lying about local medicines for curing COVID-19? He contradicts himself. Firs...(Read More)

Low number of live turtles in latest Phuket hatching raises concern

Let's think about beach sand pollution due to unlimited illegal flows of polluted water from lau...(Read More)

Patong Songkran official events cancelled

Double morale cancels small Official events, but full party at Bangla we need the money....(Read More)

Patong Songkran official events cancelled

Let's hope the intelligent foreigners can spell Farang and not falang!! Yep Thais replace "...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

@Jor, yeah, pretty simple unrealistic. According BP, in central/north Thailand already photos viral...(Read More)

Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket

Another nail in the coffin for tourism....(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

When is Thailand coming with a updated COVID-19 country list? Belgium and Netherlands have a explosi...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
The LifeCo Phuket
UWC Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket

 