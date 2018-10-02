British tourist reported missing a Phuket’s Promthep Cape found safe

PHUKET: A British tourist who was reported missing after getting separated from his friends at Promthep Cape yesterday was found safe and well 40 minutes after the report was filed.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 2 October 2018, 11:38AM

British national Bryan (right) was found 40 minutes after being reported missing. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 7pm yesterday (Oct 1), officials from Rawai Municipality received a report from the Narenthorn Centre that a tourists had gone missing Phromthep Cape. A team from the Rawai Municipal Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) were sent to look for the missing man and found him 40 minutes later. Rawai Municipal DDPM officials said that the man was a British national named only as Bryan. He had gone to Promthep Cape with four friend but somehow became separated from the group. After finding Bryan the rescue team reunited him with his friends, who then made their way back to their accommodation in Patong.