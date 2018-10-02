At 7pm yesterday (Oct 1), officials from Rawai Municipality received a report from the Narenthorn Centre that a tourists had gone missing Phromthep Cape.
A team from the Rawai Municipal Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) were sent to look for the missing man and found him 40 minutes later.
Rawai Municipal DDPM officials said that the man was a British national named only as Bryan. He had gone to Promthep Cape with four friend but somehow became separated from the group.
After finding Bryan the rescue team reunited him with his friends, who then made their way back to their accommodation in Patong.
