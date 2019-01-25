PHUKET: A British tourist has died after he lost control of his motorbike and collided with a van near Kamala last night (Jan 24).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 January 2019, 12:23PM

The motorcycle was heavily damaged from the collision. Photo: Kamala Rescue Services

The scene of the accident on the coastal road in Kamala where a British tourist died after crashing his motorcycle into an oncoming van. Photo: Kamala Rescue Services

The front of the van was damaged following the collision with the motorcycle. Photo: Kamala Police

Lt Col Yossaphat Suwannasit of Kamala Police was notified of the incident at 9pm and arrived with Kamala rescue services at the scene near the police box on the coastal road in Kamala where they found a British man lying unconscious on the road.

Col Yossaphat said, “Around 40 metres from the motorbike, we found a white van parked on the road that leads to Patong. The front of the van was damaged. The van driver was identified as Mr Sanakorn Boonjirapol.”

The motorcyclist was riding a Honda Zoomer-X motorbike downhill from Patong towards Kamala when he lost control and drove into the oncoming lane, hitting the van head-on.

He was found lying on the road unconscious by rescue workers who performed CPR on him whilst awaiting Patong Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to arrive.

However the Brit was later pronounced dead on arrival at Patong Hospital.

Prior to the accident, the van driver had picked up passengers from Andara Resort & Villas in Kamala and was heading to Patong.

The Phuket News is withholding the name of the deceased until it is confirmed that his relatives have been informed.