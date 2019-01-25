THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

British tourist dies in Kamala collision

PHUKET: A British tourist has died after he lost control of his motorbike and collided with a van near Kamala last night (Jan 24).

transportaccidentsdeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 January 2019, 12:23PM

The scene of the accident on the coastal road in Kamala where a British tourist died after crashing his motorcycle into an oncoming van. Photo: Kamala Rescue Services

The scene of the accident on the coastal road in Kamala where a British tourist died after crashing his motorcycle into an oncoming van. Photo: Kamala Rescue Services

The front of the van was damaged following the collision with the motorcycle. Photo: Kamala Police

The front of the van was damaged following the collision with the motorcycle. Photo: Kamala Police

The scene of the accident on the coastal road in Kamala where a British tourist died after crashing his motorcycle into an oncoming van. Photo: Kamala Rescue Services

The scene of the accident on the coastal road in Kamala where a British tourist died after crashing his motorcycle into an oncoming van. Photo: Kamala Rescue Services

The motorcycle was heavily damaged from the collision. Photo: Kamala Rescue Services

The motorcycle was heavily damaged from the collision. Photo: Kamala Rescue Services

Lt Col Yossaphat Suwannasit of Kamala Police was notified of the incident at 9pm and arrived with Kamala rescue services at the scene near the police box on the coastal road in Kamala where they found a British man lying unconscious on the road.

Col Yossaphat said, “Around 40 metres from the motorbike, we found a white van parked on the road that leads to Patong. The front of the van was damaged. The van driver was identified as Mr Sanakorn Boonjirapol.”

The motorcyclist was riding a Honda Zoomer-X motorbike downhill from Patong towards Kamala when he lost control and drove into the oncoming lane, hitting the van head-on.

He was found lying on the road unconscious by rescue workers who performed CPR on him whilst awaiting Patong Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to arrive.

However the Brit was later pronounced dead on arrival at Patong Hospital.

Prior to the accident, the van driver had picked up passengers from Andara Resort & Villas in Kamala and was heading to Patong.

The Phuket News is withholding the name of the deceased until it is confirmed that his relatives have been informed.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Danish man dead after motorbike hits truck making U-turn
Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist
Phuket lifeguard, 19, dies in motorbike crash
Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists
British man dies in motorbike crash on Phuket Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad
National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days
Chiang Mai tops New Year traffic casualties
American man killed in Phuket road accident, New Year road accident tally for island hits three dead, 24 injured
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’

 

Phuket community
Patong Hill carnage: 12 vehicles crashed, three people injured

simple, busdriver to close to the car in front of him...... = bad driving...(Read More)

Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost

TAT's numbers mean that the Chinese will spend over B30,000 each during their New Year visit. R...(Read More)

Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala

“The major cause of accidents is disobeying traffic rules... followed by ghost driving and drunk d...(Read More)

Thai property lures Chinese

Absolute rubbish from the minister of everything. Chinese, like any other buyer with a modicum of in...(Read More)

Phuket villagers fight forced evictions

It's a complex legal issue proff. K. You're better off commentating about motor accidents, i...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

That would be because there are only two commentators who are unable to properly read and comprehend...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

"Funny if a tourist think that the beach belongs to her," be funny if she was saying they ...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

Yes K,the Thai nanny should get a 3 times higher fine for not looking well after the brainless touri...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

If this much effort and resources were aimed at solving the sewage dumping problems, the sea would b...(Read More)

Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout

Combine a poorly engineered hazardous road with whacked out unsafe drivers, add poorly maintained bu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
ZUMA Restaurant
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke

 