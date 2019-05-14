"It is with the deepest regret that the British international School, Phuket (BISP) announces the death, following a road accident, of Iain Richardson. Iain was a much loved & respected teacher and Head of Science, and he will be greatly missed by the whole school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and his wider family," the statement read.
Mr Richardson succumbed to injuries sustained in a motorbike accident on Thepkrasattri Rd early last Saturday morning (May 11).
