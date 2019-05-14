British teacher succumbs to injuries from motorbike accident

PHUKET: British international School, Phuket (BISP) published a notice today (May 14) announcing the sad loss of British expat Iain Richardson, who was a teacher at the school.

accidentsdeath

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 May 2019, 05:46PM

Iain Richardson was a much loved and respected teacher and Head of Science at British international School, Phuket (BISP). Photo: BISP

"It is with the deepest regret that the British international School, Phuket (BISP) announces the death, following a road accident, of Iain Richardson. Iain was a much loved & respected teacher and Head of Science, and he will be greatly missed by the whole school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and his wider family," the statement read. Mr Richardson succumbed to injuries sustained in a motorbike accident on Thepkrasattri Rd early last Saturday morning (May 11).