British Producer on song for Thailand

Currently finishing his second album of “The Isan Project” Songwriter and producer Will Robinson has turned to promote some of the stunning locations to visit in Thailand with his music and video.

Thursday 1 September 2022, 09:24AM

Will is a regular visitor to this Island with his project featuring various Phuket locations including Surin Beach, Mai Khao Beach, Promthep Cape and Phang Nga Bay. From Speedboats, tailboats and yachts to Phi Phi, Maya Bay, and Krabi, Will’s music and breathtaking videos are helping draw new tourists to the country.

Thailand Tourism has benefited over the years from films like The Beach and Leonardo DiCaprio, 007’s Man with the Golden Gun, Bridge on the river Kwai and most recently Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives all which have become Iconic tourist hotspots. The Isan Project has created some enchanting music and video which is also linked to tourism and key destinations.

Three years ago Will teamed up with his co-writer Daniel Ryan to pen the new forthcoming album which includes songs about Thailand “The Nimman Road”, “Yellow Mountain” and two tracks about the Tham Luang Cave rescue “Heroes of Thailand” and “Where the eagles fly” which was written in honor of British Cave expert Vern Unsworth.

Will says “Filming Vern, Lak and Tik in the flood water in Tham Luang cave complex was an unbelievable experience and it’s a very interesting story of the biggest rescue of all time. I think more film companies will cover different parts of this story which no doubt will help drive millions to Thailand. It’s nice to be part of it and we couldn’t of made all these videos without the support especially from Vern Unsworth, Ex Tourism and Sports Minister Senator Weerasak Kowsurat, Armyland / The Royal Thai Army and our sponsors. The project has taken Will to just about every part of Thailand filming at over two hundred locations and collaborating with Thai and Western musicians.

The Isan Project recently released two new music videos which both feature this area “This is the moment - A song for Thailand” performed by Sonna Rele and “Thailand Amazing Thailand 2” performed by leading Thai vocalist Pui Duangpon”. Both songs are available on the Isan Project YouTube channel. Their new album “The Beautiful North” will be out later this year.