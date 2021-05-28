British Navy looks to hold Phuket visit

PHUKET: A delegation from the British Embassy in Bangkok arrived in Phuket yesterday (May 27) to discuss with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and other leading provincial figures having British Navy personnel visit Phuket in late July to early August.

Friday 28 May 2021, 11:27AM

Defence Attaché at the British Embassy Bangkok Col Tony Stern discussed the visit with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (May 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Defence Attaché at the British Embassy Bangkok Col Tony Stern discussed the visit with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (May 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Defence Attaché at the British Embassy Bangkok Col Tony Stern discussed the visit with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (May 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Defence Attaché at the British Embassy Bangkok Col Tony Stern discussed the visit with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (May 27). Photo: PR Phuket

The delegation was led by Col Tony Stern, Defence Attaché at British Embassy Bangkok.

The plan is to have some 420 British Royal Navy personnel visit as part of an outreach program to help foster relations between the UK and Thailand, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The aim of the visit was to confirm what Phuket officials require in order for the personnel to visit and what guidelines the visiting Navy personnel are to follow.

Col Stern noted that the visiting personnel will be fully vaccinated and will comply with the provincial regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The visiting Navy personnel will be continually screened for infection and have their health monitored by the ship’s medical team, he added.

During the visit, the British Royal Navy personnel will conduct community relations activities, including educational activities for students, as well hold activities to foster relations between British Navy and the Royal Thai Navy, said the report.

If the visit is approved, the visiting servicemen will be in Phuket for three to five days.

Governor Narong said he would be delighted by the visit.

“The arrival of the British Navy is good because Phuket and Thailand have a policy of welcoming foreigners to promote tourism and the economy,” he said.