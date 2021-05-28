The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

British Navy looks to hold Phuket visit

British Navy looks to hold Phuket visit

PHUKET: A delegation from the British Embassy in Bangkok arrived in Phuket yesterday (May 27) to discuss with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and other leading provincial figures having British Navy personnel visit Phuket in late July to early August.

Friday 28 May 2021, 11:27AM

Defence Attaché at the British Embassy Bangkok Col Tony Stern discussed the visit with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (May 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Defence Attaché at the British Embassy Bangkok Col Tony Stern discussed the visit with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (May 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Defence Attaché at the British Embassy Bangkok Col Tony Stern discussed the visit with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (May 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Defence Attaché at the British Embassy Bangkok Col Tony Stern discussed the visit with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (May 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Defence Attaché at the British Embassy Bangkok Col Tony Stern discussed the visit with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (May 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Defence Attaché at the British Embassy Bangkok Col Tony Stern discussed the visit with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (May 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Defence Attaché at the British Embassy Bangkok Col Tony Stern discussed the visit with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (May 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Defence Attaché at the British Embassy Bangkok Col Tony Stern discussed the visit with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (May 27). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The delegation was led by Col Tony Stern, Defence Attaché at British Embassy Bangkok.

The plan is to have some 420 British Royal Navy personnel visit as part of an outreach program to help foster relations between the UK and Thailand, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The aim of the visit was to confirm what Phuket officials require in order for the personnel to visit and what guidelines the visiting Navy personnel are to follow.

Col Stern noted that the visiting personnel will be fully vaccinated and will comply with the provincial regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The visiting Navy personnel will be continually screened for infection and have their health monitored by the ship’s medical team, he added.

During the visit, the British Royal Navy personnel will conduct community relations activities, including educational activities for students, as well hold activities to foster relations between British Navy and the Royal Thai Navy, said the report.

If the visit is approved, the visiting servicemen will be in Phuket for three to five days.

Governor Narong said he would be delighted by the visit.

“The arrival of the British Navy is good because Phuket and Thailand have a policy of welcoming foreigners to promote tourism and the economy,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Local agencies eye vaccine tourism
China rails at Biden intelligence probe into virus origins
Kratom removed from illegal drugs list
Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT
CRA steps in to ‘fill shots void’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Falling Phuket COVID cases || May 27
Phuket Governor calls for COVID cooperation from foreigners
Child prosecuted for insulting monarchy
Taxis likely to switch to Grab
Phuket daily cases remain single digit, total climbs to 642
Biden orders intelligence report on COVID origins within 90 days
Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study
National vaccine regime gets shakeup
Phuket police chief confirms search for Deep South arrivals illegally entering Phuket
Thai Airways tests demand in Europe with direct Phuket flights

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor calls for COVID cooperation from foreigners

Yeah, what gives with the 6 week old stats? Just coincidence that that's when the Thai organized...(Read More)

Kratom removed from illegal drugs list

Ehh, the law may have been stupid but it was still the law. People who broke it should still face th...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

@Tak, bought or renting, doesn't matter. Foreigners, working or retired, with 1 year visas shoul...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

Fantastic news my kids can now visit from UK, haven’t seen them for 2 years...well done on driving...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

@jsrit, Herd immunity has not been proven yet. Expect by end 2021 worldwide more clearness about it...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

Whatabout vaccinating all ferang expats who bought a house or condo here and spend money 12 months p...(Read More)

Kratom removed from illegal drugs list

So, tackle that 3 months waiting time, and release all arrested people who were 'kratom involved...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

LET FAMILIES IN WITH VACCINATED KIDS. If you really want to open more seriously. The spread of COVID...(Read More)

Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study

The Health Ministry defends of Sinovac? Just a 'study' among 386 people only? In the intern...(Read More)

CRA steps in to ‘fill shots void’

'I know nothing' from the Health Minister- no change there then!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 