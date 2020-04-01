Kata Rocks
British man dies in paramotor crash

THAILAND: A British man, 60, was killed when the paramotor he was flying developed engine trouble and plunged the ground in tambon Bang Saray in Sattahip district yesterday (April 1), police said.

accidentsdeath
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 2 April 2020, 09:30AM

The crashed paramotor in a field in Bang Saray area of Chon Buri’s Sattahip district yesterday (April 1). The flyer, a British national, was killed. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The crashed paramotor in a field in Bang Saray area of Chon Buri’s Sattahip district yesterday (April 1). The flyer, a British national, was killed. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The crash occured in grassy field near Moo 11 village.

Bang Saray police and rescuers from the Sawangrot Thammasathan Foundation were called to the scene.

They reported finding a seriously injured man lying on the ground near a black motorised parasail. He was wearing a green T-shirt and pair of camouflage shorts.

The LifeCo Phuket

He was given immediate first-aid and then rushed to Wat Yanasangwararam hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police questioned his colleagues, who said the man was flying his powered motorglider over the area in a training session, when the engine broke down. He tried to make an emergency landing, but it was not successful.

The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

