The crash occured in grassy field near Moo 11 village.
Bang Saray police and rescuers from the Sawangrot Thammasathan Foundation were called to the scene.
They reported finding a seriously injured man lying on the ground near a black motorised parasail. He was wearing a green T-shirt and pair of camouflage shorts.
He was given immediate first-aid and then rushed to Wat Yanasangwararam hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police questioned his colleagues, who said the man was flying his powered motorglider over the area in a training session, when the engine broke down. He tried to make an emergency landing, but it was not successful.
The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.
