PHUKET: Tourist Police have expressed concern for the well-being of a British man who has barricaded himself in a condo in Phuket Town for more than two weeks.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 January 2019, 06:15PM

Phuket Tourist Police attempt to talk to the man, 50-year-old David Maclea, at the condo earlier today (Jan 31). photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The man, 50-year-old David Maclean, has not left the condo, at Supalai Park, since Jan 14.

Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police and fellow officers arrived at the condo today (Jan 31) to try to resolve the dispute.

“We are worried that he might hurt himself. We need to get him out,” Capt Ekkachai told The Phuket News this afternoon.

“We waited there from 11:15am to 3pm and tried to talk to him, but failed. He said that he feared someone will hurt him, which is not true at all,” Capt Ekkachai added.

The landlady of the condo will seek a warrant so police can enter the premises, Capt Ekkachai noted.

Capt Ekkachai explained that the landlady told officers that Mr Maclean took up tenancy in the condo in October, but had not paid rent for the past two months.

Mr Maclean, who sent a detailed email to The Phuket News, flatly denied the claim.

Instead he gave a detailed description of events, including dates, times, names and places, of how the rent was no longer being collected as the landlady had sent her adult children to collect the rent, but refused to give receipts for rent paid.

Mr Maclean also alleged two attempts of forced entry to gain access to the condo.

The Phuket News was informed late this afternoon that the British embassy is aware of the issue and is in contact with Mr Maclean, providing what assistance they can.