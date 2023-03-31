Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

British expat dies from bee sting in Phuket

British expat dies from bee sting in Phuket

PHUKET: A long-time expatriate resident of Phuket died after developing a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting sustained while riding home on his motorbike in Rawai yesterday (Mar 30). The man’s spouse explained that the 68-year-old British man was known to be allergic to insect bites, but nothing so tragically severe had ever happened before.

deathhealth
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 31 March 2023, 02:46PM

Phuket expat resident Stephen Prince died after developing a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting on Mar 30. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket expat resident Stephen Prince died after developing a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting on Mar 30. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At around 11.50am yesterday (Mar 30), rescue workers from Rawai Municipality were called to a house on Soi Kitprasarn 1 where a local expat needed help being in critical serious condition after a bee sting. 

Having arrived at the scene, Rawai rescue workers found Stephen Prince, 68, from the UK, already in ’code blue’ condition. The expat was unconscious, had no pulse and was not breathing. 

Rescue workers immediately proceeded to perform CPR and requested an EMS Advance Unit from Chalong Hospital, which then rushed Mr Prince to hospital. Despite all the efforts, medics could not save the elderly expat’s life.

Capt Weerapong Crinalpan from Chalong was informed of the death and requested to come to Chalong Hospital to take part in the immediate ’autopsy’ procedures. Mr Prince’s body was then taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital morgue after that.

SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

Mr Prince’s Thai wife explained later that her husband was known to be allergic to insect bites and other allergens. Once the man had lost consciousness after eating honey, in another case he had gone unconscious after a bee sting. 

This time Mr Prince was stung by a bee while riding home on his motorcycle. The man’s wife administered antihistamines, but Mr Prince’s condition did not improve. The Thai woman called 1669 when he lost consciousness.

Rawai Municipality rescue worker Natchak Wattanarajjiroj told Phuket reporters that this was the first case in his 4-year-long career when a patient developed such a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting. He did not provide any recommendations on what a person should do in the case of somebody having such a reaction to an insect sting or a jellyfish sting. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

maverick | 31 March 2023 - 17:04:58 

Terribly sad lovely man RIP Steve

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners arrested in child sex trafficking case in Phuket, Taxi crackdown to continue || March 31
Police raid 17 locations with online gambling links
TAT joins forces with online giants to boost tourism
Foreigner killed in Phuket motorbike crash as road death tally reaches 35
Illegal operators removed from Leypang beach
Foreigners arrested, property seized in child sex trafficking raids
Gun-theft cop sentenced to 270 years
Taxi crackdown to continue, checkpoints to target illegals
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Government defends electricity bill hike
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Van flips in Kamala as tourists suffer minor injuries, Phuket taxi driver intimidation || March 30
‘Urgent’ meeting fails to resolve ongoing taxi disputes
Thai Watsadu opens new store in Chalong
PM punts Phuket Expo bid
Thailand shut out of US democracy summit again

 

Phuket community
Foreigner killed in Phuket motorbike crash as road death tally reaches 35

Not surprised to see more and more accidents involving foreigners in Rawai or Patong as they drive l...(Read More)

British expat dies from bee sting in Phuket

Terribly sad lovely man RIP Steve ...(Read More)

‘Urgent’ meeting fails to resolve ongoing taxi disputes

@Fascinated Don't worry ! J. did announce twice now it would be time to leave this place. Hope...(Read More)

Taxi crackdown to continue, checkpoints to target illegals

Yet the thugs are allowed to roam free. THEY are the ones affecting the image of Phuket. Lets rememb...(Read More)

Taxi crackdown to continue, checkpoints to target illegals

.....To maintain/executive law&order in Patong a little bit, it are always others 'forces...(Read More)

Taxi crackdown to continue, checkpoints to target illegals

Kakka2, In contrary, it all starts at the top everywhere. Take Patong RTP, at once 5 (!) Colonels of...(Read More)

Central Festival taxi drivers called in by police over intimidation

Any taxi/van/tuk tuk driver who not behave wel in his functioning, meaning: tarnish the reputation o...(Read More)

Taxi crackdown to continue, checkpoints to target illegals

sometime you think the corruption in this island reach the real top offices, this is just nonsense, ...(Read More)

Illegal operator removed from Freedom Beach

For tourism image, army uniformed units should not visit beaches to remove tourist comfort equipment...(Read More)

French tourists injured as van flips in Kamala

How does this work out insurance wise in Land of Smile. Who are going to pay the medical bills of th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pacific Prime Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center

 