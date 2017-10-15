The Phuket News
British expat, 39, found hanged in luxury Phuket house

PHUKET: A 39-year-old British man was found hanged in a luxury property in Kathu yesterday in what police are describing as suicide.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 15 October 2017, 10:01AM

Police are seen here at Vachira Phuket Hospital . Photo: Phuket Tourist Police
Capt Nipon Temsang of the Kathu Police was notified of the death at 5:30pm yesterday (Oct 14).

Capt Nipon along Phuket Forensic Police, local officers and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at a house in Moo 7 in Kathu to find the body of 39-year-old Robin Daniel Abbot from Southampton hanging from a rope tied to a beam in a store room under a flight of stairs.

Four letters were found at the scene.

Mr Abbott’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

Capt Nipon said, “Mr Abbott’s wife, Ms Supaporn , told us that he had just arrived back from England. They have not argued or fought before.

C and C Marine

“Mr Abbot wrote four letters and Ms Supaporn believes that he intended to take his own life.”

Although the death appears to be a suicide, police said they are continuing their investigation.

Mr Abbot’s immediate family had been notified of his death.

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health services, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

 

 
