Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

British Embassy starts issuing support letter for visa extensions

British Embassy starts issuing support letter for visa extensions

PHUKET: The British Embassy in Bangkok has announced that it will issue support letters for any visa type so that British nationals stuck in Thailand can extend their stay in the country instead of having to risk infection by travelling either back home or to another country.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismimmigration
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 March 2020, 12:47PM

The British Embassy in Bangkoik is now issuing the COVID-19 visa extension support letters. Image: Gov.uk

The British Embassy in Bangkoik is now issuing the COVID-19 visa extension support letters. Image: Gov.uk

UPDATE: In a message sent to The Phuket News today, it was confirmed that the letters being issued support extensions to stay for any type of visa.

“The British Embassy can issue a letter to support applications to extend existing visas. Those holding a tourist visa should first apply for a 30-day extension at an Immigration Office,” said the notice issued on the Gov.uk website for the British Embassy in Thailand. (See here.)

The notice adds that to apply, email Bangkok.DocumentaryServices@fco.gov.uk with evidence of:

• Copy of biodata page of passport

• Entry stamp

• Visa stamp/sticker with expiry date

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The move follows hundreds of foreigners presenting themselves at the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 23) to extend their stays in Thailand. (See story here.)

The rush followed Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Udom Thongchin confirming on Friday that such letters were needed in order for immigration officials to issue visa extensions. (See story here.)

If the foreigner cannot obtain such a letter, Phuket Immigration were unable to help them, Lt Col Udom re-confirmed yesterday. (See story here.)

Lt Col Udom Thongchin told The Phuket News that his office has no authority in the matter. “Everything is up to the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok,” he said.

Lt Col Udom also confirmed that B500 a day fines are being levied on any people who remain in the country after their permits to stay have expired.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 9 new coronavirus infections in Phuket? Thailand to declare emergency! || March 24
Emergency decree coming Thursday
Vendor offers free meals to people put out of work by coronavirus
General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced
Korean man found dodging 14-day isolation in Buri Ram
China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan
New Phuket Provincial Hall convention hall to become COVID-19 ‘field hospital’
Thailand reports three more coronavirus deaths
Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order
WHO warns pandemic ‘accelerating’ as Britain orders lockdown
Disease control dept issues urgent coronavirus alert
Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied
Private, online and hi-tech: the coronavirus economy
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket coronavirus cases now 17, Thailand COVID-19 cases soar to 721 || March 23
Australian consulate in Phuket confirms letters for expats stuck in Thailand

 

Phuket community
Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

Dear all, Over the past week derogatory comments aimed at specific people have been refused. A co...(Read More)

WHO warns pandemic ‘accelerating’ as Britain orders lockdown

And Thailand? Open-closed border passings, close-open-close. Now, keep it open or keep it closed. B...(Read More)

Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’

@K. "Follow the money trail" And you think Thailand is the only country using them at t...(Read More)

Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’

So, the use of thermal scanners can be stopped. Less useless drama. Who did initiate this actually ...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

@Christy If you don't want to go to Hospital for checking on your symptoms, I hope you will sta...(Read More)

Four more COVID cases in Phuket, order to close businesses re-issued

I find it amazing that the 2 Chinese identified as having the virus in February di not infect anothe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

Dear Expat Health Cover advertiser- how about some attractive male torsos that completely sexualize ...(Read More)

Thailand reports 122 new coronavirus cases, total at 721

@ Ro. Of course you and that twin of yours know the real numbers of affected people in Thailand.And...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

Phuket Immigration office and garden is a great place for spreading the Covid-19 virus....(Read More)

Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’

History later will proof if Prof Dr Prasit would have been Minister of Health faith of Thailand woul...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
The LifeCo Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Singha
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 