BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

British Club Bangkok in Phuket cricket double-header

British Club Bangkok in Phuket cricket double-header

CRICKET: Thailand cricket rivalries will be resurrected this weekend when British Club Bangkok bring their best in the hope of a Phuket tour de force, in taking on the Patong Penguins and the Village Cricket Club, respectively at the ACG (Nov 6 and 7).

Cricket
By Neil Quail

Tuesday 2 November 2021, 04:20PM

The Village C.C. will be looking to renewing their rivalry with the British Club Bangkok this Sunday (Nov 7) after a prolonged period of inactivity. Photo: Michael Way

The Village C.C. will be looking to renewing their rivalry with the British Club Bangkok this Sunday (Nov 7) after a prolonged period of inactivity. Photo: Michael Way

Village C.C. and British Club Bangkok congratulate eachother after last year’s match. Photo: Michael Way

Village C.C. and British Club Bangkok congratulate eachother after last year’s match. Photo: Michael Way

The Patong Penguins will hope to clip the British Club’s wings this weekend at the ACG. Photo: Michael Flowers

The Patong Penguins will hope to clip the British Club’s wings this weekend at the ACG. Photo: Michael Flowers

« »

Phuket cricket has ironically, during this rainy season, endured a dry period competitively speaking mainly due to pandemic induced travel restrictions, resulting in fewer active players and touring teams visiting the Island. However, as the weather and access to travel continue to improve, British Club Bangkok are keen to kick-start their season ahead with a Phuket test.

“This year will mark the 10th successive year of British Club tours to cricketers’ paradise at the ACG, which has traditionally become the official start to our season,” said British Club team captain, Ben Eastwell.

“The Phuket Cricket Group and The Village C.C. have always welcomed the section with enthusiasm and have made it one of the most anticipated weekends of the year,” Eastwell added.

The gauntlet will be first taken up by the Penguins on Saturday (Nov 6) in a 25-over game to start at 11:30am, and the home team will be eager to purge the memory of their recent defeat to the Thalang Cows after a compelling five-match series with a victory over the Bangkok visitors.

Hands on the Penguins’ reins for Saturday’s encounter will be all-rounder, Jason Robertson who expects a competitive match that he hopes will also benefit the long-term future of Thailand’s domestic cricket scene.

“We look very much forward to welcoming the first touring team back to Phuket, after a very long break as COVID has affected us all,” said Robertson.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“There is no better side than our great friends at The British Club BKK, who have been fantastic supporters of cricket here on Phuket and the greater Thailand cricket community as a whole,” he concluded.

In addition, Village C.C. captain, Mark Ashman expressed his enthusiasm and anticipation for Sunday’s challenge, even though many of his players have not hit a cricket ball in anger for almost a year.

“It is with great excitement that we are all looking forward to once again meeting and challenging our great adversaries and friends from The British Club Bangkok,” remarked Ashman.

“The Village Cricket team come out of retirement annually for this super competitive social and fun day at the ACG. Our team will be celebrating its 15-year anniversary since its inception, and we can’t think of better opponents with which to share this special occasion. The ACG is once of the best open spaces in Phuket for all the family to enjoy some local sport, ice cold drinks and delicious food. We invite anyone to come on down and join the fun and spectacle at the ACG, we would love to see you all there,” Ashman said.

Sunday’s game format will be the same as Saturday’s (25 overs), but with a slightly earlier start time of 10:30am

For more information, please contact the ACG or visit their Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Prawit stays at NOCT’s helm, Wit appointed secretary
Tottenham sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Sadom storms to victory at Thailand Open
Man Utd bounce back, Chelsea extend lead after Liverpool, Man City slips
Sensational Salah on top of the world
Phuket martial arts instructor sets world record
Will Verstappen’s championship drive win him the title?
Patty wins LPGA Rookie of Year award
Cows win series in finale run fest at the ACG
Stokes boosts England’s Ashes cause
Thai shuttlers lose doubles final to Japan
Hat-trick hero Salah hails ‘big win’ as Liverpool crush Man Utd
Verstappen doubles title lead in Texas thriller
Chelsea hit Norwich for seven, Man City beat Brighton
Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole in Austin

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Don't conflate men with exploitative sexpats reliant on exhibits of testomoronic discourse by w...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Sweety, don't let these bad men pick on you just because of your bigotry and misandry. We all su...(Read More)

Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths

When will the BIG bang come here in Phuket with delta + and right number’s. Speaking whit ambulanc...(Read More)

Reopening begins in positive atmosphere

So- less than half of yesterday's 'estimate'. Who could have predicted that! Better give...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Which part is laughable- that some men have habits that affect others negatively or some men explo...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Ms.Sweet and her view of menfolk .Always worth a hefty laughter ! ...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

@Kurt Right Kurt,exactly the same "X-Mas Punch" you obviously enjoy every day !...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Several hotels have already increased the room rates with 20-40% while they not yet fully operationa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

Yes, excellent point. Immunity from covid exposure the old fashioned way. These people should be giv...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Ad hominem, the go-to discourse tactic of the lower IQ sexpat. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket

 