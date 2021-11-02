British Club Bangkok in Phuket cricket double-header

CRICKET: Thailand cricket rivalries will be resurrected this weekend when British Club Bangkok bring their best in the hope of a Phuket tour de force, in taking on the Patong Penguins and the Village Cricket Club, respectively at the ACG (Nov 6 and 7).

Cricket

By Neil Quail

Tuesday 2 November 2021, 04:20PM

The Patong Penguins will hope to clip the British Club’s wings this weekend at the ACG. Photo: Michael Flowers

The Village C.C. will be looking to renewing their rivalry with the British Club Bangkok this Sunday (Nov 7) after a prolonged period of inactivity. Photo: Michael Way

Phuket cricket has ironically, during this rainy season, endured a dry period competitively speaking mainly due to pandemic induced travel restrictions, resulting in fewer active players and touring teams visiting the Island. However, as the weather and access to travel continue to improve, British Club Bangkok are keen to kick-start their season ahead with a Phuket test.

“This year will mark the 10th successive year of British Club tours to cricketers’ paradise at the ACG, which has traditionally become the official start to our season,” said British Club team captain, Ben Eastwell.

“The Phuket Cricket Group and The Village C.C. have always welcomed the section with enthusiasm and have made it one of the most anticipated weekends of the year,” Eastwell added.

The gauntlet will be first taken up by the Penguins on Saturday (Nov 6) in a 25-over game to start at 11:30am, and the home team will be eager to purge the memory of their recent defeat to the Thalang Cows after a compelling five-match series with a victory over the Bangkok visitors.

Hands on the Penguins’ reins for Saturday’s encounter will be all-rounder, Jason Robertson who expects a competitive match that he hopes will also benefit the long-term future of Thailand’s domestic cricket scene.

“We look very much forward to welcoming the first touring team back to Phuket, after a very long break as COVID has affected us all,” said Robertson.

“There is no better side than our great friends at The British Club BKK, who have been fantastic supporters of cricket here on Phuket and the greater Thailand cricket community as a whole,” he concluded.

In addition, Village C.C. captain, Mark Ashman expressed his enthusiasm and anticipation for Sunday’s challenge, even though many of his players have not hit a cricket ball in anger for almost a year.

“It is with great excitement that we are all looking forward to once again meeting and challenging our great adversaries and friends from The British Club Bangkok,” remarked Ashman.

“The Village Cricket team come out of retirement annually for this super competitive social and fun day at the ACG. Our team will be celebrating its 15-year anniversary since its inception, and we can’t think of better opponents with which to share this special occasion. The ACG is once of the best open spaces in Phuket for all the family to enjoy some local sport, ice cold drinks and delicious food. We invite anyone to come on down and join the fun and spectacle at the ACG, we would love to see you all there,” Ashman said.

Sunday’s game format will be the same as Saturday’s (25 overs), but with a slightly earlier start time of 10:30am

For more information, please contact the ACG or visit their Facebook page.