THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

British caver sues Elon Musk over ‘pedo’ comments

UNITED STATES: A British caver who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys trapped in Thailand earlier this year sued Tesla founder Elon Musk yesterday (Sept 17) for calling him a “pedo guy” and a “child rapist”.

crimetechnology
By AFP

Tuesday 18 September 2018, 11:13AM

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has been hit with a defamation lawsuit for calling a British caver involved in a dramatic Thailand rescue effort a ‘pedo’ guy, along with other insults. Photo: Joshua Lott / AFP

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has been hit with a defamation lawsuit for calling a British caver involved in a dramatic Thailand rescue effort a ‘pedo’ guy, along with other insults. Photo: Joshua Lott / AFP

The defamation suit filed in Los Angeles by Vernon Unsworth, a Briton involves in several cave rescues, follows a highly public spat between the two after Musk travelled to Thailand and offered to assist in rescue efforts.

The dispute made headlines in July, when Unsworth called Musk’s effort to build a mini-submarine for the rescue a “PR stunt” and Musk responded on Twitter by calling Unsworth a “pedo guy”, or paedophile.

Musk, a tech entrepreneur who also founded the private space firm SpaceX, apologised days later but not before his comments were widely condemned, raising concerns over his leadership abilities.

But he reignited the dispute in August with an email to BuzzFeed News accusing Unsworth of being a “child rapist”, marrying a 12-year-old and engaging in child sex trafficking, the lawsuit alleges.

Musk made the series of false statements “with actual malice, that is, with actual knowledge of falsity or a reckless disregard for truth or falsity”, according to the complaint.

Instead of apologising for his comments, Musk responded with an expletive-laden statement saying, “I hope he... sues me,” according to the lawsuit.

Unsworth is seeking unspecified damages “for the worldwide damage he has suffered to his reputation”, according to the lawsuit, which noted that a separate complaint was being readied in the High Court of London.

The suit also seeks an injunction barring Musk from making further slanderous comments, according to Unsworth’s lawyer L. Lin Wood.

Unsworth, who lives part of the year in Thailand, took part in the gargantuan 18-day effort to retrieve the boys and their coach, a mission that ended on July 10, when the last five members were extracted.

Musk has been the focus of increased scrutiny in recent weeks over erratic behaviour including an online interview in which he was smoking marijuana.

Tesla shares have faced pressure amid concerns over Musk’s stability as the company seeks to ramp up production of its mass-market electric car.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Copyright owners to get piracy relief
Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’
CSI LA Facebook followers arrested in Koh Tao rape case
Cops hunt CSI LA ‘rape’ post sharers
Phuket-bound minivan driver fined for refusal to slow down
Crypto crime tipped to go through roof
Finn ‘satisfied’ after bitcoin scandal talks
Bitcoin scandal spreads to banks, stock exchange
Slice of bitcoin fraud spoils ‘went to actor’s parents’
Elon Musk apologises to British caver for ’pedo’ slur
Call for Asean members to focus on cyber crimes
Government ups efforts to nab ‘fake news’ spreaders
Computer crime warrant out for Facebook user ‘KonthaiUk’
Ukrainian caught over B18mn, Phuket villas ATM skim scam
Cops go after World Cup gamblers

 

Phuket community
Weapons, ammunition found in vehicle of man shot dead by Phuket police

Well done police...one more lawless social menace off the streets for good....(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

Got to agree with Kurt, how was he fleeing if he was sat in his car and a police officer could shoot...(Read More)

Phuket-bound mules busted with 780kg of kratom

Daring/bluffing ones sometimes own 'half the world'. But not always. We read about arrests ...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

Winds about 46 km/h are not seen as 'heavy storm' meteo-wise. Wind Speed 39-49 km/h is just ...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

Shot dead sitting in car while fleeing police? Excuse me, do I miss something? He was not a immedi...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

See if Bill Murray will come to the Patong hill to do a remake of 'Groundhog Day'....(Read More)

Phuket-bound mules busted with 780kg of kratom

That is a ridiculous load to try to sneak past the checkpoint. However, I do remember stories about ...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

Wow. Poor design, construction? No inspections by engineers? First storm after grand opening. Winds ...(Read More)

223 monkeys caught in Phuket mass-sterilisation Round 2, 162 sterilised so far

I understand that it are private institutions like Soi Dog Foundation ( running on donations) doing ...(Read More)

Royal Turf Club runs its last race

Can't imagine world wide a Turf club without gambling. After all, gambling brings in the money ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Melbourne Cup 2018
The Boathouse Phuket
Dream Beach Club

 