British Airways suspends UK flights to Bangkok until Oct 2022

BANGKOK: It has been confirmed that British Airways has suspended all direct flights from the UK to Bangkok until October 2022.

transporttourismCoronavirusCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 December 2021, 02:34PM

Photo: AFP

The decision came after a sharp decline in the demand for travel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rumours had been circulating on various online forums for the past week and it was officially confirmed by the airline yesterday (Dec 17).

“We apologise to customers whose travel plans are disrupted,” commented a spokseperson for the airline.

“Where a customer’s flight is cancelled, we always contact them to offer options including a full refund. Customers who are unable to travel, or choose not to, can also continue to change their flights or request a voucher for future use as part of our Book with Confidence policy, which has been available since the beginning of the pandemic.”

The airline had announced earlier this month that over 2,000 scheduled flights were being dropped. This included domestic UK flights in addition to short haul and long haul travel.

Passengers immediately affected by any cancellations were advised to consult the BA website or customer service channels for the status of their bookings.

One initial alternative for passengers booked to travel to Bangkok was the offer of flights to Doha with Qatar Airlines and to then take a connecting flight onto the Thai capital.

Any passengers scheduled to travel prior to Aug 31, 2022 were informed they can apply for a voucher which will be valid until Sept 30, 2023.