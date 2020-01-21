British actor confirmed not infected with ‘Wuhan flu’

PHUKET: A British actor recovering in Bangkok has not been infected by the Wuhan coronavirus, Phuket Public Health Office Chief Thanit has Sermkaew confirmed today (Jan 21).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 21 January 2020, 05:33PM

Brit tourist Ash Shorely remains in hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Tracey Merle / GoFundMe

Ashley Shorley, a 32-year-old actor who has appeared in popular UK television shows Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, was brought to Phuket from Phi Phi Island after his condition deteriorated from a lung infection, Mr Thanit explained.

“He arrived at a private hospital in Phuket on Jan 2. He was then transferred to a private hospital in Bangkok on Jan 5,” Mr Thanit said.

Mr Thanit declined to name at which hospital in Phuket Mr Shorely was admitted, but said that doctors at Phi Phi Island Hospital had conducted a blood test to identify what had caused the lung infection.

“He is not infected with the Chinese coronavirus,” Mr Thanit told The Phuket News today (Jan 21).

“He has contracted a serious form of pnemonia,” he added.

Asked why doctors in Bangkok might now be questioning whether or not Mr Shorely might be infected with the new virus, Dr Thanit said, “I have no idea what has happened since Mr Shorely was taken to Bangkok.”

Mr Thanit confirmed that no special precautions were taken to prevent people from being infected by Mr Shorely while he was in Phuket.

“No special action was taken to track down how he became infected because it had been confirmed that he was not infected by the Whuan virus,” he said.

According to a plethora of reports posted online since yesterday, Mr Shorely arrived in Thailand on Dec 19.

He had sold his home to fund travel through Asia after recently suffering a traumatic break-up in a long-term relationship.

He was rushed to hospital on Phi Phi Island on Dec 27, where doctors had to insert tubes into his back to 2kg of fluid from his lungs. His condition forced doctors to make the decieion to have him moved to better-equipped hospitals in Phuket.

Mr Shorely is now in an intensive care unit at a Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok, where he is in a stable condition and has been for two weeks, but his condition has not improved, reports The Mirror.

A ventilator is keeping him alive, but body temperature is fluctuating while he fights off the infection in his lungs, noted the report. (See report here.)

Mr Shorely’s travel insurance is covering the medical bills for his ongoing treatment, but his parents are running out of money to pay for their living costs while they stay with him, The Mirror noted.

A GoFundMe page has been launched by family friend Tracey Hart to help raise funds to help keep his parents by his side as he continues his fight. (See GoFundMe page here.)

FOUR OTHER TOURISTS CLEARED

Meanwhile, Phuket health chief Mr Thanit confirmed that four tourists suspected of being infected with the Wuhan virus have since been cleared and been discharged from care at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

All four tourists arrived on flights landing at Phuket International Airport, Mr Thanit explained.

“A Colombian woman, 31 years old was found to be sick when she arrived on Jan 10. She was discharged from the hospital the same day,” he said.

A Chinese woman, 28, was found to be sick on arrival on Jan 11, and allowed to leave the hospital on Jan 14, he added.

“A 36-year-old Chinese woman was found to be sick when she arrived with her son on Jan 16. She was allowed to leave the hospital yesterday (Jan 20),” Mr Thanit said.

A Chinese boy, 8 years old, was found to be sick when he arrived on on Jan 17, but was allowed to leave the hospital today (Jan 21), he added.

“All four tourists were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for observation and to have blood tests conducted. Medical officers confirmed that they were not infected with the Wuhan flu and all of them have already been discharged from the hospital,” Mr Thanit confirmed.

So far no confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been found in Phuket, Mr Thanit said.

“We will keep working with Phuket Airport Health Control division and other relevant officials to prevent the virus from spreading to Phuket,” he said.