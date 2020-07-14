Kata Rocks
Britain set to back removal of Huawei from 5G

WORLD: Britain was today (July 14) expected to approve the phased removal of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from its 5G network, a decision long sought by Washington but resisted by Beijing.

technologyChinese
By AFP

Tuesday 14 July 2020, 05:46PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was chairing meetings of his cabinet and the National Security Council, with an expected decision on the issue from 11:30 GMT (17:30 Phuket time).

Last week, China warned Britain it could face repercussions in terms of its international reputation as a trading nation if it backed down on Huawei.

Johnson infuriated US President Donald Trump and upset some members of his own Conservative party by allowing the Chinese 5G leader to help roll out Britain’s speedy new data network in January.

The UK was then completing its tortured departure from the European Union and looking to establish strong ties with powerful Asian economies that could fulfill Johnson’s vision of a “global Britain”.

But the Trump administration told Johnson’s government that its decision imperiled intelligence sharing and could even result in the Pentagon relocating some fighter jets from its English base.

Washington believes the private Chinese company could either spy for Beijing or shut down rival countries’ 5G networks in times of war.

Huawei has always denied this and pointed to two decades of cooperation with British security agencies that checked on the safety of its existing 3G and 4G networks.

The British review was triggered by new US sanctions in May that blocked Huawei’s access to US chips and semi-conductors at the heart of 5G networks.

The restriction raised the possibility of Huawei having to switch from trusted US suppliers to alternatives whose safety could not be guaranteed by UK security agencies.

Outages’

Johnson is coming under growing political pressure to not only dump Huawei but also adopt a tough line with China for its treatment of Hong Kong and repression of ethnic Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region.

But he also pledged to voters last year to bring broadband access to all Britons by 2025.

British telecoms companies have warned that stripping out all existing Huawei equipment could cost them billions and take years to implement.

BT chief executive Philip Jansen said Monday that Britain could suffer “outages” and potential security risks if the sector was forced to stop dealing with the Chinese firm.

“If you were to try and not have Huawei at all (in 5G activities) ideally we’d want seven years and we could probably do it in five,” he said.

Huawei appears resigned to eventually losing the British market after fighting the decision for months.

Its executives reportedly wrote to Johnson’s office requesting that Britain’s ban on the installation of new Huawei equipment only take effect at the end of 2021.

Huawei also reportedly wants the deadline for all its gear to be stripped of Britain to take effect after June 2025.

Johnson’s government originally allowed Huawei to roll out up to 35% of Britain’s 5G network under the condition that it stays out of “core” elements dealing with personal data.

Phuket community
One in a million: All you need to know about winning the Thai Lottery

Hi sir I need to coming 16/7/2020 This game sure win number how can I find can help me please ...(Read More)

The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record

Mr Thanusak plead to Government didn't wake up Government for 1 month now. Hope the PEBA foreman...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

@ Paddy, well as the Thai Government health Covid-19 requirement now demands 14 days quarantine, tha...(Read More)

The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record

And as the businesses in the primary tourist sector fold so to will the secondaries (Anything supply...(Read More)

Visits by foreign diplomats, business reps suspended

After reading the whole article one only can say: what a mess! On paper all thai rules/doing/not do...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

The fly route Egypt --> China is shorter than the route Egypt -> Thailand -> China v.v. ...(Read More)

The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record

Chief Santi keeps the figures vague, simply because the Phuket Government has no idea how many thai ...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand's first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

Kurt... most people in ICUs had pre existing conditions related to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand's first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

Great reporting, thank you for it!!...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

Sneaked out "to go shopping"? Better check the massage parlors in the area. ...(Read More)

 

