Tourist Police on Koh Lipe alerted the Navy outpost in Satun to the call for assistance yesterday (Dec 7).
The Navy quickly dispatched a patrol boat to render assistance to the Brit, Ian Munro, from Plymouth, whose boat Stormwitch was drifting an estimated five nautical miles offshore.
Mr Munro and his yacht were safely recovered, reported the Navy in a post yesterday.
He had set sail for Malaysia from Krabi on Wednesday (Dec 4), the Navy reported.
Mr Munro and his yacht were both taken to Koh Lipe, where the yacht can undergo repairs, they said.
