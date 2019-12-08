THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Brit sailor adrift on stricken yacht rescued off Koh Lipe

Brit sailor adrift on stricken yacht rescued off Koh Lipe

PHUKET: A 63-year-old British yachtsman sailing to Langkawi has been safely recovered by a Royal Thai Navy boat after the engine on the British sailor’s yacht failed, leaving him adrift in heavy weather off Koh Lipe, south of Phuket.

marineSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 8 December 2019, 05:33PM

Ian Munro, 63, from Plymouth, England, and his yacht ‘Stormwitch’ were both safely recovered. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Ian Munro, 63, from Plymouth, England, and his yacht ‘Stormwitch’ were both safely recovered. Photo: Koh Lipe Police

Ian Munro, 63, from Plymouth, England, and his yacht ‘Stormwitch’ were both safely recovered. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Tourist Police on Koh Lipe alerted the Navy outpost in Satun to the call for assistance yesterday (Dec 7).

The Navy quickly dispatched a patrol boat to render assistance to the Brit, Ian Munro, from Plymouth, whose boat Stormwitch was drifting an estimated five nautical miles offshore.

Mr Munro and his yacht were safely recovered, reported the Navy in a post yesterday.

He had set sail for Malaysia from Krabi on Wednesday (Dec 4), the Navy reported.

Mr Munro and his yacht were both taken to Koh Lipe, where the yacht can undergo repairs, they said.

