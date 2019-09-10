Kata Rocks
Brit rescue volunteer in Patong snares two-metre cobra beside 7-Eleven

PHUKET: A British volunteer who assists the Patong division of Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers snared a cobra measuring about two metres long in front of a 7-Eleven store on the beachfront road in Kalim, just north of Patong, last night (Sept 9).

animalspatong
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 September 2019, 04:55PM

Vincent Modell holds up the cobra last night (Sept 9). Photo: Alec Brimacombe

The cobra, hiding near the entrance to a 7-Eleven store, was caught within about two minutes. Photo: Alec Brimacombe

Vincent Modell told The Phuket News that Patong Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the 7-Eleven at about 10:50pm.

“We arrived at the scene at about 11pm. We were told that cobra had hidden under a small table belonging to a shop beside the supermarket (7-Eleven),” he said.

“There was six rescue workers on scene to support our team to catch it. In the end I was the one who caught it. I restrained the snake while other rescue workers held open a bag so we could safely put the snake in it,” he added.

“[It was] Unbelievable. We took around two minutes to catch it,” said Mr Modell, who has volunteered with Patong Kusoldharm rescue workers for two years.

The snake was taken back to the Kusoldharm Patong headquarters, and collected today by wildlife officers from the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang, rescue workers confirmed.

 

